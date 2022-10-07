THE MEX FACTOR: Not a single one more

For an American woman, it is more likely to die at home than on the front lines.
Local filmmaker Roy Dorantes said the above in a telephone interview in which he spoke about the release of his new film, titled “¡Ni Una Más!,” or “Not a single one more,” translated as “No More Victims!,” according to a press release.
The film, which is the fifth in the producer’s cinematographic catalog, addresses the problem of domestic violence at a global level, through the lens of the regional level.
In the United States, every year 4,000 women lose their lives due to this problem, the interviewee argued. Meanwhile in the last 71 years, the country has been involved in five wars that have cost the United States an average of 1,500 deaths annually.
“It is safer for a woman to die from staying at home than from going to war,” Dorantes said. “Horrible cases are happening right now.”
According to Dorantes, this is an issue that has gotten into the hearts of the affected communities, especially the Mexican ones.
The film addresses a fictional story based on several cases of femicide and domestic violence. The plot deals with the case of an American family, whose daughter is murdered by an individual who flees to Mexico. The family hires a detective to bring the suspect back, but little by little he uncovers more cases of violence against women.
“This problem has no borders,” the filmmaker and journalist said.
According to Dorantes, domestic violence affects not only the victims but also the communities where it occurs.
The filmmaker said production began in 2020 but the pandemic forced the filming delay until 2021. The film was recorded on stages in the Imperial Valley, Mexicali, Yuma and La Rumorosa. In addition, the film has subtitles in both English and Spanish so viewers on both sides of the border can enjoy it without any problem.
About 150 people participated in the film, all voluntarily, Dorantes said. Among the professional actors who participated are Anthony de la Cruz, of Los Angeles, and Mexican actor Axel Vizcaíno, as well as the playwright Alexandro Chen. Dorantes said the production was carried out without a budget.
The title of the film is the same slogan used by feminist groups in Mexico to demand that the authorities stop violence against women. These same groups, which in some cases have shown their radical side with graffiti and fires, have also demanded that the authorities return the disappeared women alive. The problem, as the filmmaker put it, has its genesis in the same homes at the hands of the spouses of the victims.
Recently, the film was exhibited in Calexico and Calipatria, and this Friday, with the help of Mexicali’s Family Development Agency, will be exhibited on the IMAX screen of the Sol del Niño Museum in Mexicali, where tickets have already sold out.
In future dates, “¡Ni Una Más!” will be presented in Yuma, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix.
Dorantes has a documentary and five films in his catalog, including “Killing Chávez,” about the death of former United Farm Workers leader César Chávez, which stands out. The filmmaker has also written a couple of books.
“I like to show the concerns of the world in which I live,” Dorantes said regarding the content addressed in his projects.
Presently, Dorantes is working on research for a project he hopes to launch in 2023 on the experience of Mexican-Americans.
“It’s a very strong theme,” he commented on his next project.
“I am not the star,” the filmmaker explained, “the theme is the star.”
Dorantes assured the movie will have a higher quality, both in image and sound, after having acquired new equipment. The music for his next film was created by artists from the region.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
