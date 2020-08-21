The Mex Factor: Odds, math and virus

Perhaps many people who hate mathematics will also hate this column. However, it is very important residents be aware of their chances of being exposed to the novel coronavirus, which has killed 266 people in Imperial County, more than 174,000 in our country and more than 790,000 worldwide.
Calculating the odds of becoming exposed to SARS-CoV-2 is very simple. The issue in this equation is that the higher the number of persons with COVID-19, the higher the odds catching the virus, especially if we stubbornly disregard the orders of keeping our faces properly covered, wash our hands constantly, keep our distance from others and stay at home when feeling Ill.
When the first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in March in Imperial Valley, the odds of becoming sick were just one in 90,000. In order to put together all these residents, one would need to add the populations of El Centro and Calexico, which makes it very unlikely to have the virus.
With just 10 cases as reported as of March 25, the odds of exposure to the virus increased to one in 18,000 — an impressive difference that apparently scared nobody, as people kept going out and visiting family. In comparison, the city of Imperial alone has about that population, so the odds of running into an infected person increased significantly.
In a matter of a single day, Imperial County reached 20 cases, which raised the chance of encountering someone with the virus to one in 9,000.
By the start of April, our Valley reached 50 cases. That increased the odds of crossing paths with a current or previously infected person to one in 3,600. That’s roughly the population of a town like Salton City.
That ratio climbed to one in 1,800 when less than 10 days later the region made it 100 cases. That’s just over the number of Seeley residents.
Our county made it to 200 cases by April 15, increasing the proportion to one in 900. When the Valley made it to 500 positive cases at the beginning of May the number narrowed again to one in 360, about the same number of residents as Winterhaven.
From then on, the fraction grew bigger in a hurry. The 1,000 cases on May 14 made it one in 180. One can easily find that quantity of people in a crowded store, for example.
With 2,000 cases 10 days later, the pie slice widened to one in 90, and with 5,000 cases reported on June 13 it grew to one in 36. It is very likely one can find many people in a park.
Just this week Imperial Valley crossed the 10,000-case threshold, which means one of every 18 residents has contracted the coronavirus.
Fortunately, more than 90 percent of those cases are no longer active. As of Tuesday, the Valley had 857 active cases, so that puts the actual odds of becoming exposed to COVID-19 about one in 210.
Granted, there are some variables not accounted for in that number. For instance, it doesn’t account for positive patients who are truly isolating themselves as instructed and not making any public contact. On the other hand, it also doesn’t account for persons who are positive for the virus and don’t know it.
But what the numbers do show is we’ve had a lot of opportunities for contact with the virus than we probably realize. That’s why the masks, the hand-washing, the sanitizing and the social distancing are so important.
You may have dodged some bullets. In fact, you probably have. Congratulations. But don’t forget they’re still flying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.