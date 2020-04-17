The Mex Factor: Ousting the CEO

Recently, a petition was circulating to remove a high-ranking public official. That official is Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis.
The petition was initiated on Change.org by a local resident who identified himself as Ramiro Rodriguez.
The petition’s author said the CEO’s “outrageous” salary and the use of subcontracted personnel at both the hospital and its affiliated clinics “has threatened the work environment of our family, friends and hard-working nurses, doctors and staff in this pandemic crisis.”
Rodriguez also noted the district has already laid off more than a dozen workers and plans to lay off more by the end of the year.
Some 800 people have signed the petition, which was started largely in response to the timing of the cutbacks. In sending personnel to the umemployment line during a public crisis like COVID-19, Lewis is being regarded as having all the delicacy and sensitivity of Simon Legree.
“We want better medical care. We want better teams. We want respect. We want more responsibility at PMH,” Rodríguez said. “Join us and stand firm for better health care and better responsibility.”
He also noted that Lewis has a compensation package above $400,000, making him the highest-paid public employee in the county. “Instead of bringing in doctors, he brings in more money for himself as his salary has gone up and up and up since 2013 along with bonuses,” Rodriguez said.
According to the Transparent California public pay and pension database, Lewis earned $391,263 a year in salary, plus $34,851 in health insurance and retirement benefits, in 2018.
That reported income level was 31.5 percent higher than that of the general manager of the Imperial Irrigation District at the time.
Meanwhile, Imperial County Chief Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas earned a total of $222,048 in 2018, ranking him seventh on the list of highest-paid public officials.
Of the 10 highest-paid officials listed for Imperial Valley in 2018, three worked for PMHD. The other two were the chief financial officer and the director of pharmacy.
PMHD trailed only Imperial County and IID for total payroll that year. It employed 995 workers at a cost of $51.9 million.
Note that in this column I am not questioning the service provided by the hospital. According to sources and close people, the treatment and care of the patients is excellent.
But make no mistake, the grumblings coming out of the district are becoming more and more persistent, and it’s time they were brought to light.
