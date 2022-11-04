THE MEX FACTOR: Padilla’s partisan allegiance

California Senator Alejandro Padilla seems to be more Democrat than Californian.
Last week, his Arizona Democrat colleague Mark Kelly called the Department of the Interior to withhold federal funds for California’s Salton Sea drought mitigation until California commits to allocating additional water for long-term conservation. At the same time, the Gulf War Veteran called the DOI to examine water losses in California due to evaporation and the state’s reliance on surplus water credits to meet its conservation goals.
“Recognizing Arizona’s significant efforts to protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and the role of our farmers as a year-round source of food for our nation, I encourage the Department to outline scenarios for mandatory reductions, including accounting for evaporation losses from Colorado River contractors in California and strengthening limitations on California’s withdrawal of surplus water that it banks in Lake Mead,” Gabby Giffords’ husband and reelection candidate wrote on the letter sent to Secretary Deb Haaland. “Additionally, I call on the Department to withhold federal funding for Salton Sea drought mitigation until California commits additional water for long-term conservation.”
While the County of Imperial decided to say mum regarding the issue, the Imperial Irrigation District asked to keep funding the effort to save the Salton Sea while protecting Imperial Valley people’s health.
This week, Congressman Raúl Ruiz issued a press release that calls the feds to uphold its commitments to the Salton Sea by ensuring that key drought mitigation funding under the Inflation Reduction Act is used to address the ongoing public health and environmental crisis at the Sea.
Ruiz, Imperial County’s virtual next Congressman, also sent a letter to Sec. Haaland, which cites the environmental and public health crisis at the Sea as well as the disproportionate impact of the region’s historic drought on frontline communities.
“As you work to oversee negotiations over voluntary reductions in the amount of water used by Colorado River stakeholders, I strongly urge you to distribute the drought mitigation funding in a way that upholds the federal government’s responsibilities to protect the Sea and the region,” Ruiz wrote in his letter. “California is a senior water rights holder on the Colorado River, yet California water agencies have already offered substantial water cuts in the spirit of good-faith negotiations … California stakeholders have asked that any Colorado River water cuts come with money to support the Salton Sea. Not only is this a reasonable request, but mitigation funding for the Salton Sea should be a prerequisite for any water cuts to the region.”
According to the U.S. lawmaker, denying the Salton Sea proper mitigation funding would exacerbate the issue and further hurt vulnerable, disadvantaged, and tribal communities.
“As a doctor, I am deeply concerned by the effects of the Salton Sea on my constituents’ health,” Ruiz continued in the letter.
The congressman’s press release reads that the letter comes amid calls for the Department of Interior to withhold federal funds for the Salton Sea until additional water cuts are agreed to by the State of California, with one of the letters including a link to Sen. Kelly’s letter, but without mentioning his name.
Instead of publicly reacting against the former astronaut and engineer, Sen. Padilla decided to travel to Phoenix to help the Democrat win his reelection and keep the party’s majority.
The California Senator even shared on his Twitter account, a video and two photographs of campaign events along with the lawmaker who is launching missiles against the Salton Sea and California.
These Democrats seem to be more worried in keeping the threatened majority alive instead of defending the dying sea.
Real Clear Politics polls say seven senate seats, including Kelly’s, are a toss. Fortunately for the indirect successor of John McCain, his seat is likely to remain on the blue side, pretty less than Padilla’s. Unfortunately, surveys indicate Democrats will lose several states and the majority in the Upper Chamber.
Regardless, the most regrettable thing here is to see California’s former Secretary of State campaigning for a domestic enemy of the Golden State for partisan reasons.
Shame on the Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed senator.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
