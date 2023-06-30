THE MEX FACTOR: President Sheinbaum

A week ago, the former Head of Government of Mexico City and presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement, Claudia Sheinbaum, paid a visit to downtown Mexicali, where hundreds of guests from poor neighborhoods were brought to her.
But in addition to holding a very weak meeting with the Mexicali people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite candidate took the opportunity to record a video from the border fence to address issues affecting Mexican immigrants and the relationship with the United States.
Sheinbaum, a doctoral engineer who, according to various sources, did not leave very good results during her almost five-year tenure, wrote on social media about her pleasure in making a tour of the northeast (SIC) of the country, when she was actually in the Mexican northwest.
The candidate stopped next to wall 221, located on the Mexican side of Calexico’s Gran Plaza Outlets, to remember the invasion of the United States “that took away half of our territory.”
After addressing the issue of the “delivery of our national territory,” the aspiring successor to López Obrador expressed her desire to speak about various reflections that have already been made on other occasions, as she herself said in the video.
First, Sheinbaum expressed her affection, solidarity, and support for all those Mexicans who live on our side of the border and for doing so have abandoned their families to seek a better future to support them.
These Mexican immigrants, she added, represent a lot to the economies of Mexico and the United States.
“We are going to fight against any form of discrimination, and particularly against Mexicans who live on the other side of the border,” the candidate said in the video.
In addition, Sheinbaum considered that Mexico should never have a submissive relationship between two countries and two nations.
“Mexico is great,” she added in her nearly 30-minute message, without necessarily paraphrasing Republican Donald Trump.
Sheinbaum recalled that Mexico is the main commercial partner of the United States, but she considered that beyond the commercial relationship, millions of lives unite the two countries in a cultural and family way.
The candidate recalled the phrase of another physicist, Isaac Newton, who said: “Men build too many walls and not enough bridges.”
Fundamental in the relationship between the two countries will be to maintain friendship and development, never hatred or discrimination, the former Mexico City mayor said.
And thinking precisely of the message of who, if no surprise occurs, will be the first female President of Mexico, I believe that bringing up the issue of the invasion and the dispossession of the territory is simply a cheap trick to keep her party voter base.
Regarding the trade issue, I believe that the relationship will improve much more in the following years thanks to the search by U.S. companies for new places to invest outside of China.
About the relationship of equals, if López Obrador’s idea is to continue his term of government for another six years with Sheinbaum, and if Democrats manage to keep the White House after 2024, this and the trade issue will suffer. You only need to see the rudeness of the Morena government after the arrival of Joseph Biden to the presidency and López Obrador’s complacency with the Trump administration.
However, Sheinbaum is not López Obrador. And the President has publicly promised to retire from political activity after the end of his term. If remembering the so-called North American invasion gives us an idea of Sheinbaum’s foreign policy, a bad omen can well be expected with the possible president.
A very different case will be if the current president chooses to pick up former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard as his party’s candidate, which seems almost impossible.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
