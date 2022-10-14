THE MEX FACTOR: Racist Democrats

Over the weekend, audio was leaked to the Los Angeles Times in which the voice of the President of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martínez, is heard. The LA elected official refers in a racist way to the African-American son of one of her gay colleagues, about whom he throws out disgusting epithets I refuse to repeat in this column.
As expected, after the words of the Democratic politician spread out in media outlets, Martínez decided step down from the presidency of the council, but will remain a representative of LA’s District 6.
Members of the African-American and Hispanic community, as well as some other Democrats, have harshly criticized the councilwoman.
Martinez’s discriminatory comments also included Mexican immigrants of Oaxacan origin in the city.
Also participating in the conversation, apparently recorded during a private meeting held last year, were Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, both former California Democratic lawmakers.
The community’s demand is that all three, along with Los Angeles Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who was also present at the leaked chat, step down from their respective positions.
Many have been the voices that have demanded the departure of this infamous quartet, but the most incredible thing about the case has been the response of the leaders of the Democratic Party.
Enter Governor Gavin Newsom, for example.
“Words matter, and racist language can do real harm, “ the governor said in a social media post.
“I’m encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions,” Newsom said. “These comments have no place in our state, or in our politics, and we must all model better behavior to live the values that so many of us fight every day to protect.”
It is very likely, had those remarks come from the lips of a Republican, surely the reaction of the governor – who seems to be much busier attacking his Republican opponents in other states – would have been very different.
The governor is not alone in the pathetic reactions.
“These inexcusable comments fall woefully short of that important work and have no place in our society – not in public or private, not now or ever,” California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks said.
“We must recommit ourselves to the hard work of building the communities that uplift and empower and break the barriers that demonize and divide and hold accountable those who do not,” he said.
If I’m not mistaken, all of the above Democrat politicians and many others from that party have publicly worked on behalf of disadvantaged communities in the state and the country, but all of that work has practically gone down the toilet with the racist and discriminatory comments of the Los Angeles councilman.
The worst thing for Democrats is precisely their lukewarm and timid response.
Years ago, most of the politicians of this political party focused their criticism on President Donald Trump, whom they described as racist and anti-immigrant. But with Martinez’s verbal garbage it is clear that not only are there racists in the Republican Party, but also within the Democrats. The difference between the first and the second is that the former president spoke publicly, while the Democratic politicians did so in private, thinking their true faces would never see the light.
At the local level, our legislators Eduardo García and Ben Hueso, have tacitly endorsed Councilwoman Martinez’s comments, since by omission (or convenience) they have chosen to remain silent on the matter.
So in this way, the Democratic Party’s message of unity and fight against racism has been tarnished, while the capacity for dialogue with the African-American community will remain broken until the party does what it must do: denounce and expel from its ranks at least these four infamous politicians, as well as those who are closet racists.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
