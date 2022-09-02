THE MEX FACTOR: Risky business

A couple weeks ago, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors adopted a measure by which the authorities prevented the cost of electricity from being a lot higher than expected during the next months, but which in turn could lead to rates increasing a little during the fall and winter.
District officials warned that the measure will affect the state of the finances of the most important agency in the county.
A report from Chief Financial Officer Belen Valenzuela indicates that due to the high costs of fuel and the purchase of electricity in the two years of the pandemic, as well as the scarcity of production sources, the electricity cost adjustment was expected to reach 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour last month.
In 2021, Directors instructed staff to keep this setting in flux to provide some summer relief for customers to meet electricity cost obligations. According to the document, if the Energy Cost Adjustment had stabilized, the cost of electricity during the summer would have been reduced by about 30 percent compared to the fluctuating ECA. Valenzuela added that the average ECA should be three cents per kilowatt hour per month in order to recover costs by the end of the current year. Stabilizing rates as proposed by the official through the launch of a plan to return to a fluctuating adjustment will allow the cost for the client to remain stable, while maintaining cash liquidity, which would impact the district’s credit rating.
For those who do not remember, the ECA is used to recover the costs of fuel and the purchase of electricity that are not covered by the base rate. Thanks to actions taken by the board last year, fees were kept low over the summer and there were no overcharges by the end of the year, while maintaining financial stability for future loans and meeting state loan requirements on clean vehicles.
Directors were presented three options of which the third – and most dangerous – was the one adopted by the governing board. This alternative will allow the adjustment to be kept at three cents per kilowatt hour, but will increase to four cents during the last three months of the year.
This option will see the use of $6 million from the Rate Stabilization Fund to cover the higher energy costs during the last four months of the year. At the same time, this measure will reduce cash on hand for operations below the 150-day target and result in a net loss of $7.2 million, which may have a negative impact on future lending and financial stability, an IID report says.
According to the document, the authorities are contemplating $384 million in capital investment projects, of which $250 million will be allocated to the Yucca Generations and Unit 4 projects. In addition, an expense of $18 million is expected for the purchase of clean vehicles.
Valenzuela explained that currently, the rating issued by Moody’s to the District is at a good level, but having adopted an option other than the one suggested will cost users between $2 million and $3 million more.
The authorities indicate that with Option 2, on average, residential customers would have paid about $52 in September for ECA, but this figure would have increased to just over $68 in October and dropped to $44 and $40, respectively, in the last two months of the year.
Last year, the board estimated a cost of approximately $207 million for fuel and electricity – a figure that increased to $318 million this year.
However, the district maintains a balance of $66.8 million in the Rate Stabilization Fund that has not been used for the last six years.
In one of the meetings, activist and Los Amigos De La Comunidad representative Eric Reyes urged the authorities to use part of these funds to keep rates low. Part of this fund will be returned to consumers and the figure is expected to be higher in the near future, with the expected negative impact.
The only one who voted against Option 3 was director John Brooks Hamby. I want to think that this was a prudent vote.
In the end, according to Director Javier González, the board decided to vote for Option 3, which could affect the district financially as Valenzuela warned.
The Calexico representative proposed to vote in favor of the more reasonable Option 2, but his colleagues decided on Option 3.
Gonzalez warned that, whether we like it or not, electricity rates are going to increase as has happened with other products and services thanks to the country’s record inflation.
For now, I believe that energy consumers will have to make a greater effort in the event that Director González’s prediction becomes a reality in the near future, which could be even worse if the warnings from the Finance Director also materialize.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
