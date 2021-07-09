The Mex Factor: Should he stay or should he go?

Last week, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, announced, after a months-long signature collection and verification process, that the special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will be conducted Sept. 14.
Recall promoters have justified the special election with many arguments, including mandatory closure of businesses, job loss and the governor’s participation in a private social gathering in a restaurant after telling everyone else in the state such gatherings were forbidden.
They have also pointed to issues within the Employment Development Department that have prevented thousands of displaced workers from accessing their unemployment benefits.
While it is true that these problems have affected a large part of the population, it is also true none of the world's leaders were prepared for a blow of the magnitude of the pandemic.
Contrary to what some would have us believe, the idea behind most of the precautions taken were to protect the population as much as possible and to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing.
An argument could be made — based on 63,405 deaths statewide and counting — that it didn’t work. But given significant number of people who steadfastly dismissed the threat and ignored the precautions, we’ll never really know — just as we’ll never really know how much worse it could have been if no one had cooperated.
I personally believe the California government handled the situation appropriately, since I am sure that, otherwise, many millions more would have been impacted.
The response has included mass vaccination of the population that is close to 100 percent in California.
At the same time, infection rates and new cases have fallen to very low levels since the state was the national epicenter of the pandemic several months ago.
Here at the local level, the county, with the help of the state and the federal government, managed to get ahead thanks to the installation of a temporary medical care center in the gymnasium at Imperial Valley College, which allowed dozens of people to overcome the disease.
Although at times the storm seemed to turn into a level 5 hurricane due to the enormous number of coronavirus cases in the Imperial Valley and throughout California, little by little, authorities, healthcare workers and residents managed to control the virus to some extent and managed to achieve the cautious return to normalcy in which we currently find ourselves.
Given all this, I think that math is not in favor of those who seek to issue the governor his walking papers.
At the state level, Democrats outnumber the Republican Party by two to one. The latter are tied in number with voters who have not identified a party preference. What’s more, polls reveal that Newsom has sufficiently high job approval to stay in office if his supporters turn out to vote.
Voter turnout appears to be the only hiccup that could cost Newsom his job. It’s reasonable to assume the voters who initiated the recall will turn out, but even then there’s no telling if they’ll rally behind a single strong candidate or cast their votes more indiscriminately. So far, no worthy challenger has emerged, so I’m inclined to believe this entire exercise is a waste of time, effort and public funds.
That’s especially because it appears to me the governor’s most grievous sin was to be a Democratic governor during a crisis that caught the entire world off guard. I don’t believe there is any question he made mistakes. The important question is whether he made worse ones than anyone else would have in his position. The evidence does not suggest to me that he has.
As far as I’m concerned, what this recall election really looks like is a revanchist attempt to game the electoral system in their favor through an avenue that gives them their best chance of success. Heaven knows there isn’t a snowball’s chance in El Centro of a conservative carrying the state in a general election in November 2022.
