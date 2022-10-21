THE MEX FACTOR: Speaking of transparency

This week Imperial Valley College trustees met to discuss the approval of four labor contracts for the same number of officials who are expected to occupy their new positions starting next January.
Prior to the Wednesday night meeting, background documents indicated that Victor Torres will be the new Associate Dean for Workforce Preparation and Non-Traditional Instruction. In office, the new official would receive an annual salary of $177,867.
For his part, Enrique Lechuga has been selected to become the new Associate Dean of Sports, Exercise Sciences and Health Education. His annual salary will be $136,313.
Lorena López will be hired as Vice President of Student Services and Equity, and will receive an annual salary of $181,952.
Finally, former El Centro Mayor Efraín Silva was expected to become the new Vice President of Academic Services and would have earned $204,791 starting next year. The former El Centro Councilman would have received, like the other three officials, a doctoral stipend of $5,000 if applicable, plus health and retirement benefits.
This information led me to wonder about the salaries top college officials earn each year.
To find this, I consulted the California State Controller’s database. To my surprise, the college was designated in 2021 as non-compliant by the state agency because, apparently, incomplete reports were delivered or the college authorities apparently decided not to deliver any document at all.
However, the college submitted payroll documents most of the time between the years 2011 and 2020. Thus, one can learn last year the institution had 993 employees, to whom it paid $40.1 million in salaries and spent $12.4 million on retirement and health insurance.
In addition, on the list one can see that until 2020 the salary of those who held the Office of Superintendent and President was $225,996 per year, a figure difficult to reach for the majority of the people of the Imperial Valley.
Although the number may seem exorbitant, there are several other officials within the Community College District who receive salaries above that awarded to the superintendent. In one of these cases the salary is close to $400,000.
In addition, one can see the superintendent’s salary a decade ago was $180,933, which means an increase of $45,000 or close to 25 percent.
Similarly, dozens of IVC vice presidents, assistant deans and other top officials have seen a significant salary increase in these 10 years.
More troubling is the fact that the college district’s payroll has also increased significantly. Back in 2011 the college reportedly had 718 employees who were paid $26.8 million in salaries and cost an additional $3.4 million in retirement and health benefits.
Even in the years after 2011, the college consistently remained just above 600 workers. It was in 2019, when the pandemic began, that there was a significant increase in the hiring of employees to reach around a thousand in 2021. I would like to think that this payroll cost increase is due to an increase in income or grants from the college’s various programs, with which this enormous expense can be covered, at least temporarily.
So that you, dear reader, can have a clearer reference to the cost of the college payroll, the $40 million that the institution’s workforce costs in 2021 represents about a third of the $130 million bond proposed by IVC that will be on the ballot this November.
I don’t know about you, but I’m going to think about it before filling in the “Yes” bubble.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
