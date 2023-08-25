THE MEX FACTOR: Thank Heaven

Days before Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Imperial Valley, we witnessed the damage caused in the southern part of the Baja California peninsula. The size and power of the then-hurricane led many experts to expect severe damage, extensive flooding, and even deaths on this side of the border.
Authorities and residents prepared quite well for the imminent arrival of the meteorological phenomenon. On the one hand, local governments delivered sandbags to protect citizens’ properties from possible flooding, while the same authorities installed and enlisted the personnel in charge of responding to emergencies if necessary. Dozens of people were relocated to the shelters set up to protect the integrity of the residents most affected by the showers. And let’s not forget the issuance of emergency declarations and the installation of emergency centers by the County and several cities in the Imperial Valley to closely monitor the passage of the storm.
For its part, I believe (without fear of being mistaken) that the population also contributed their grain of sand. Some created special social media groups to share information, tips, images, videos, and updates for those in need about storm-related events. In addition, the vast majority of residents followed recommendations issued by the authorities and remained inside their homes to wait for the storm to pass.
Agencies in charge of monitoring the behavior of the climate reported almost minute by minute the passage and the effects of the tropical storm so that the population was well aware of what was happening. Not intending to instill fear in the population, these same agencies led residents to take many precautions to avoid major problems.
Despite what was expected, the storm was far from causing the destruction authorities believed and experts predicted. Although thousands of customers were left without electricity service and there were trees, palm trees, and even awnings down, we can say with satisfaction that the storm did not leave anyone injured.
There were many factors in this: from the cold ocean water in this part of the world that led the storm to lose intensity to the precautions taken by public agencies and the population, as well as the passage of the storm through low-populated areas.
A report from the Public Policy Institute recalls that California was already severely affected by two tropical storms in the last century. In addition, this same report indicates storms like Hilary with intense short-term rains simply left floods and puddles that carry significant amounts of water, sediment, and vegetation to endangered areas, many of which are in the south of the state. The Institute notes that, at this time, it is unknown whether storms like Hilary will become more intense and periodic in the region due to global warming.
For my part, there is nothing left but to congratulate our authorities for having accurately informed and alerted us about the passage of the tropical storm, and the residents for having followed the recommendations issued to prevent any mishap. Special kudos to the IID employees for working through inclement weather to reconnect residents who were without power for hours.
Finally, if you want to thank science for its accurate predictions about the phenomenon, fine. If you are one of those who is more spiritually connected to the universe and prefers to thank Mother Nature for having prevented a catastrophe in the region, good too. I am one of those who chooses to thank The Creator for having made the storm lessen its intensity, causing sudden heavy rains and strong winds that did not lead to a major problem, and for having protected us at all times so that on Monday we could get up to return either to work or to school.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646
