The Mex Factor: The black man who freed Mexico

While many prepare to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, most haven't stopped to consider who the true liberator of the country was.
His name is Vicente Ramón Guerrero Saldaña, who might be considered Mexico's George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Born in 1782 to African descendant María de Guadalupe Saldaña and Mestizo Pedro Guerrero in the village of Tixtla, Don Vicente did not receive formal education due to his social status as a Mestizo. In fact, he learned to read and write while training troops.
Although a member of a family of landlords, rich farmers and gun makers, Guerrero was a muleteer himself, which allowed him travel and learn about the independence movement.
Just two months after the revolution broke, the man at times named “El Negro” joined the War for Independence. Soon he rose to captain and eventually to lieutenant colonel of the Army of the South, winning close to 500 battles against the Spaniards.
However, after the 1815 capture and execution of Father José María Morelos (who described Guerrero as bronzed skin, aquiline nose, tall and strong man) he continued the revolution in the southern Sierra using guerrilla tactics.
Fearing the Spanish Constitution of 1812 reinstated by King Ferdinand VII would affect their interests, conservatives in Mexico developed a plan to separate from the European country. Leading the New Spain Army, Agustín de Iturbide fought Guerrero, but soon realized everything turned into a stalemate. The only solution was to join forces under the Three Guarantees, which included a constitutional monarchy, the abolition of the racialized class system and instituting Catholicism as the national religion. Both marched into Mexico City in September 1821 to proclaim the birth of the country.
However, Guerrero and some others realized Emperor Iturbide did not fulfill his promises, and the Plan of Casa Mata was created to depose the monarch.
Independence hero Guadalupe Victoria, who was elected Mexico's first president in 1824 concluded his four-year term and an election was held. The victory ended with the election of Manuel Gómez Pedraza after conservative masons intervened with help of the military. Guerrero denounced the outcome as fraud and with help of Veracruz Governor Antonio López de Santa Anna (the man who lost half of Mexican territory to the United States as president years later) forced Gomez Pedraza to resign.
Guerrero started his short presidency in April 1829. During his months in power, he promoted policies for social equality by enacting laws to give rights to indigenous people, increase taxes to the rich, protect small businesses, abolish the death penalty and allow villages to elect representatives to their own council regardless of voter's race, property ownership or literacy. He was also defeated a Spanish attempt to reconquer Mexico in the Battle of Tampico.
All these measures languish compared to what was then the most progressive law — the abolition of slavery, enacted four decades before the United States did the same. Although this affected few in the south, Anglo-white colonizers in Texas threatened revolts and President Guerrero granted a slavery exception to the state.
The policies set by Guerrero were unpopular among conservatives, the military and the upper class, who decided to depose the president. After a revolt led by then Vice President Anastasio Bustamante, Guerrero fled from Mexico City and was declared unfit for the office. He headed an army for a year to fight former royalist officer Gen. Nicolás Bravo in the mountains where he fought the Spaniards years before.
Betrayed by Genoese captain Francisco Picaluga, who asked for a fortune in a plan made by José Antonio Facio, minister of war, Guerrero was arrested and transported to Huatulco and then to Cuilapan, where, despite opposition of some legislatures, he was executed in February 1831 after his conviction for treason. Historians contend the “judicial murder” was in fact a warning to the socially and ethnically inferior not to dare or dream of becoming president.
In 1842, the remains of the first African and Indian president of the Americas were exhumed and returned to Mexico City, and his most famous phrase, "My motherland is first," has been a motto in legislatures and public agencies.
Guerrero's political and military career has been characterized as heroic and valiant. However, his image as portrayed by artists over the years has been whitewashed to hide his mulatto origin. This was demonstrated in a research paper by Maria Dolores Ballesteros that was recognized in 2011 by the International Scientific Committee for the Slave Route Project of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
According to the investigation, based on unpublished pictorial sources in museums and private collections, Guerrero was represented whiter due to prejudices about Africans and African descendants in Mexico.
Briefly, this was the life of one considered the one of the greatest men of color ever to live.
