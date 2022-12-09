THE MEX FACTOR: The Councilkid — a resiliency story

Instead of spending his time riding a bike, drinking bobas with friends or playing video games, Calipatria’s youngest newly election city councilmember at just 18-years-old, Michael J. Luellen II. will spend at least two nights a month attending to other less pleasant matters, but much more relevant to his community.
The teenager-turned-councilmember was supported, among many others, by Calipatria Mayor Pro-Tem María Nava-Froelich and council members Huston Hisel, Sylvia Chávez and Héctor Cervantes (the latter, by the way, will now hang the title of “former” in his current position after finishing fourth place in the elections, the same as Hisel). Luellen II ranked first in the elections, according to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters final results. Although he was not the one who received the most votes cast by mail, he did come first in votes received on November 8.
“Words cannot accurately express this moment,” the teenager wrote on social media after his electoral victory. “I am extremely honored and grateful for this opportunity. I will work for the community for the next four years.”
In his meteoric political career, the teenager has rubbed shoulders with important figures such as the Speaker of the California Assembly, Anthony Rendón, after having attended the inauguration session of the California legislature at the invitation of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. Luellen II has shown photos with various local politicians, from the El Centro Mayor to District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, now former State Senator Benjamin Hueso and other prominent politicians including Secretary of State Shirley Weber.
For the virtual Calipatria councilmember and eventual mayor, life has been a roller coaster in recent years. As a student at Calipatria High School, the Hornet alum rose from treasurer to vice president to local FFA chapter president. In 2021 he won first place, although the pandemic affected his participation in the FFA’s national convention. In addition, he was elected class president.
Luellen II, who is considered the youngest person to ever serve on the council, has also endured hardships that in other cases would have led to the abandonment of his dreams or his falling into the clutches of vice.
His father, Michael Luellen, passed away after an accident that severely injured his head. His mother, Jacqueline Hernández, lost the battle against the Coronavirus last January after several weeks in the hospital. The young politician was orphaned along with his younger brother and currently, the future council member is under the care of his grandmother, who is going through a serious illness.
Even with these sorrowful moments, a month after his high school graduation Luellen II announced his intention to seek a position within the city council and, months later, the results of his campaign paid off with success.
The political offer of his campaign was based on development and addressing issues faced by the city incorporated in 1919.
On the one hand, Luellen II pointed out that the Golden State Water company has raised rates to residents to such a degree that it has turned Calipatria from a vibrant and healthy community “into a wasteland” with crisp, brown grass.
“It’s time for a change,” the candidate said at the time.
One of the possible solutions to this issue is the adoption of the Community Benefit Agreement that protects communities from the development of the Lithium Valley that provides funds to build a water plant in Calipatria or Salton City to lower rates and “get rid of the problem consistencies” from the water company.
On the other hand, Luellen II explained that his community suffers from a poverty rate three times higher than the national rate, adding that since 2010 the city has lost a fifth of its population due to job and education opportunities young people seek in other places.
“We need to engage youth to ensure the next generation of leaders is ready to lead communities like mine,” he added on his campaign. “Calipatria is ready for change.”
Luellen II, currently secretary of the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, proposed finding ways for businesses to have resources for sustainable economic growth. To do so, he focused his proposals on the issues of affordable water, housing availability, and workforce development.
For now, the 18-year-old has become an example of resiliency, not only for those of his generation but for our entire Imperial Valley community, including those of us who are much older than Luellen II. He has become a true role model, an inspirational example and a diamond in the making.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
