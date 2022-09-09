THE MEX FACTOR: The revenge of the bonds

Not satisfied with having lost in June primary elections, authorities from the El Centro Elementary School and the Imperial Unified School districts are seeking, along with the Imperial Valley College, to propose new bonds to voters to cover a series of multi-million dollar expenses.
As I had already commented in a previous column, IVC is seeking voters to approve a $130 million bond to build educational facilities for emergency programs, in addition to updating many others and developing technology programs to train workers for the Lithium Valley. Interestingly, San Diego State University received several tens of millions of dollars from the California Government for a similar project. In the meantime, the US government has provided millions to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Renewables for pilot lithium programs.
According to the abbreviated text provided to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters, IVC’s bond would lead home and other property owners to pay less than three cents for every $100 of property value. Of course, this cost seems extremely small, but it is actually about $30 per $100,000 the property is valued at. If we take into account that the market currently only offers residences of at least 300,000 dollars, we are talking about an additional 90 dollars in taxes just for this single bond.
To this bond would be added, should the voters so decide, another $50 per $100,000 of property value if El Centro Elementary School District gets voters approve the two bonds that will appear on the ballot as Measures C and E. The Elementary District is proposing through the first measure to build a new elementary school in the Victoria Ranch area of the City of Imperial that had previously been submitted to the voters and did not receive enough votes to be legally valid. The proposal comes six years ago after voters approved the $22.1 million Measure L bond.
For its part, the Imperial Unified School District is again proposing a bond to upgrade classrooms and build facilities, which includes facilities for students to play sports like swimming. According to a reader who reacted to the previous column, the idea is that the School District and the City of Imperial share the use of these facilities for the benefit of the community, but charging property owners for this amenity.
Another reader at the time pointed out that this bond problem will lead the Imperial Valley housing market to drive home prices even higher than they are today. As I have mentioned, due to the increase in interest rates at the federal level, the so-called American Dream, which before the crisis and the pandemic turned out to be a utopia for many local and foreign residents will become a nightmare in the event that these bonds are approved by the voters of the respective districts.
The funny thing, as readers also pointed out to me at the time, is the fact that the State of California runs a multi-million dollar surplus from which the residents of the Imperial Valley are going to see little benefit. Our Assemblyman, Eduardo García, or our outgoing State Senator, Benjamín Hueso, would do well to negotiate in favor of their constituents at least a part of state funds to improve the local educational infrastructure, not only of the districts that have proposed bonds in the upcoming elections but for the rest of those within the county.
The truth is that this is not the right time to justify a tax increase due to the historic inflation crisis that has not been seen in four decades in the United States. Quite possibly there are other less painful alternatives with which the bond-proposed facilities can come to fruition.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
