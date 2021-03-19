The Mex Factor: The unnecessarily essential heroes

Over the past every weeks, the Calexico City Council has been discussing a controversial “heroes pay” ordinance, similar to ones reviewed and, in some cases, passed in other communities.
The idea is to grant a temporary wage boost to workers in industries considered “essential” during the pandemic. These industries include retail, agriculture, food service and pharmacies.
Champions for heroes pay in Calexico were council members Raúl Ureña and Gloria Romo. They contend the workers covered by the ordinance have been part of the front line of the pandemic, supporting public health, safety and well-being with their work while risking their own lives. While these workers are designated as “essential” by society and their employers, the designation is merely lip service without corresponding reward.
Of the 18 comments made by citizens regarding the measure before the Calexico City County, 17 were in favor of the proposal. Unsurprisingly, the stance against it came from the business community, who affirmed that business owners have been severely affected by the pandemic.
According to the opposition, merchants have had to apply for loans to survive, while having acquired special equipment and adapted their facilities to be able to operate according to the requirements imposed by state and local governments. They said they would have to lay off more personnel if required to increase salaries for hero pay.
According to a recent city report, the local budget has been severely affected due to restrictions on border crossings, a drop in the number of customers visiting local businesses and a reduction in sales taxes. The city expects the border to be reopened next month in order to balance local finances and avoid further cuts. All these concerns are valid. Perhaps for this reason, the trio made up of Mayor Rosie Arreola Fernández, Mayor Pro Tempore Javier Moreno and Councilman Camilo García chose to press the red button against the hero pay proposal.
On the other hand, as regularly happens, local public officials have sided with the powerful.
Just remember that owners of companies like Walmart and Amazon have become much richer with this pandemic, which has led some political figures such as Vermont’s independent Sen. Bernie Sanders to demand wage increases for workers of these same corporations and even to regulate their income and that of top management.
At the local level, the idea behind the proposal was to reward essential workers with something more than lofty words.
In addition, aside from employees who are dedicated to food handling or who are part of the elderly population, the rest of these workers are still waiting on the sidelines when it comes to receiving the vaccine.
So it seems being designated “essential” simply means being forced to accept more risk without any special consideration or expectation of reward. While it is true these workers, unlike many others, still have jobs and wages, these same workers have watched as friends and neighbor have telecommuted or collected unemployment benefits and spent their stimulus checks while remaining out of harm’s way.
Local authorities and businesses have chosen to protect their own interests when it comes to recognizing the workforce that has not only allowed them to maintain their operations, but most likely has opened the door to a much better tomorrow by helping companies survive.
