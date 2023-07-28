THE MEX FACTOR: Tragedy on the border

Last Saturday morning, an unfortunate incident was recorded in a bar in the neighboring city of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, which claimed the lives of 11 people.
According to authorities, a man who was eventually identified as 28-year-old José Luis “N” allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the Beer House Bar, where between 50 and 80 people were having a good time, turning their good time into a tragedy. The bomb caused a fire that spread rapidly, killing customers and at least three musicians who were entertaining clients. In total, seven men and four women lost their lives, while seven more people were injured. Some of the injured were taken to hospitals in the United States for treatment. According to authorities, a minor was present at the scene.
City firefighters managed to put out the fire in half an hour and brought it under control in sixty minutes. In that short time, smoke caused by the fire caused the death of almost a dozen people.
The incident was reported around 1:33 a.m. on July 22 in the bar located on Avenida Internacional, near the border port that the U.S. authorities are expanding to improve the crossing. The suspect, who was apparently drunk, was expelled from the place after harassing women on the site. According to municipal authorities, the suspect had allegedly caused similar problems at other bars in the city. In revenge after his departure from the bar, the suspect took the Molotov cocktail and threw it at the bar without regard for customers and workers, for which he now faces charges of manslaughter, damages, and injuries.
“I join the sorrow and the deep pain that family and friends of the 11 victims of the fire that occurred in the early hours of this Saturday in a club on Sixth Street and International Alley are going through,” San Luis Río Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas wrote on social media.
While the mayor was holding a press conference Sunday, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office revealed the arrest of the suspect – caught at a military checkpoint along with a woman and aboard a different vehicle than the one he used to allegedly commit the crime.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the detainee has already been indicted by a Sonoran judge and now faces life imprisonment.
The problem is that the bar had not renewed its operating permit despite having had the first three months to carry out the process. The bar had originally applied for its permit in 2017 when it opened its doors. The place stayed open until the pandemic hit, prompting owners to reapply for the permit until last year once the pandemic subsided. According to municipal authorities, despite the fact that the bar was not in compliance, the place continued to operate without any issue. In fact, at the press conference, the authorities reported that the bar had three emergency exits, but one of these was blocked with boxes of beer and was used as a service door.
Despite this tragedy, City of San Luis Río Colorado authorities refused to specify whether there were going to be disciplinary actions against officials due to the unfortunate incident. Given this, Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez said that, depending on the opinion of the firefighters, the agency in charge would have to establish responsibilities against those from the municipal government who have incurred violations.
Mayor González Yescas and his officials refused to mention the situation of the rest of the bars in the city, thus denying residents and visitors the possibility of knowing which places are safe to have a good time, which may lead one to think that practically no one guarantees the protection of clients.
