On Wednesday, Congressman Raul Ruiz convened a significant number of Imperial Valley officials – from Calexico to Westmorland and from Ocotillo to Winterhaven – in order to expose the enormous benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, signed by the White House and approved by U.S. lawmakers from all over the nation.
Among the participants was senior advisor to the White House on infrastructure issues Mitch Landrieu, who in his presentation detailed the water, clean energy, transportation, housing, and road projects that were included in the law signed by President Joe Biden.
Very attentive, local officials listened to the words of the former New Orleans mayor at the time of Hurricane Katrina. In the speeches, the local authorities highlighted the fact that we have heard for decades in terms of high unemployment, high levels of poverty, the scarcity of public services for the population, and other problems that, despite good intentions, remain unresolved.
Federal authorities asked local officials a couple of things in order to have a better chance of success in seeking resources from this law. One of these, and I think the most significant one, was the request to work together and in unity so that U.S. agencies in charge of disbursing funds authorize the programs requested by the local authorities.
Personally, I feel that this is going to be the main obstacle to overcome so that the resources reach the Imperial Valley and benefit the most vulnerable communities in our region. I believe the lack of a truly united front has been a decades-long problem that has prevented communities from being put on the path to economic and social prosperity.
Until a few years ago, almost every city had its own chamber of commerce. In addition, each of the cities has its local authorities to manage the resources that residents pay through their taxes, which on the one hand is positive in democratic terms but on the other one pulverizes the bargaining power before state and federal instances.
Among the attempts to amalgamate and integrate local officials for the benefit of all is the Imperial County Transportation Commission, which has recently been mired in a series of controversies among its members over the way it allocates collected resources through the collection of taxes, which represents another example of division among Imperial Valley authorities.
To this division, it should be added that Imperial County, despite recording problems that should in theory lead the federal government to allocate more resources from the billionaire Bipartisan Law, only has one representative in the House of Representatives and two in the state legislature. This representation, despite the enormous efforts, gives the Imperial Valley a disadvantage compared to more populous metropolitan areas or counties that have a greater number of legislators.
After the federal presentation, local representatives exposed the need for greater support in technical matters due to the lack of personnel in charge of submitting grant applications and the cost of studies and designs to launch projects.
While this is happening, the bridges built in some cases with wood several decades ago, as well as many roads and houses in the Imperial Valley continue to deteriorate due to the passage of time and the intense use of the increasing number of motorists who circulate through our region.
I sincerely believe that if we ignore the call to collaborate to bring to fruition the infrastructure projects necessary to satisfy the demand of the residents of the Imperial Valley, our communities will continue to witness the deterioration of streets and the lack of services at the level local.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
