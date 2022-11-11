THE MEX FACTOR: Unwelcomed report

Weeks ago, the Legislature’ Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction of California released its legislative mandated draft report that was supposed to provide suggestions to expedite the development of geothermal energy and lithium mining. That report was not well received by Imperial Valley authorities.
Imperial Irrigation District consultant Pedro Nava pointed out in a report to the board the study focused on environmental issues over business projects. The consultant said the Lithium Commission’s report basically ignored the legislature’s intent that created this commission in order to issue recommendations to develop and boost the Lithium Valley. Nava stated the report focuses mostly on environmental issues that should not be the primary focus.
In one issue, the commission requested lithium production projects include mitigation measures beyond those set by California environmental laws, in addition to conducting planning studies and to have guarantees of funds to improve regional infrastructure and involve public agencies and Imperial Valley residents on projects to protect health and safety while attracting sustainable businesses. The advisor pointed out that this premise leads one to think lithium extraction is dirty and dangerous, and represents a threat to public safety and health.
The commission also asks to grant protections to all workers, community members and first responders by issuing information and providing training to potentially affected residents and businesses about the materials and processes used in the facilities. The commission also highlighted the collection of taxes that, according to the consultant, has been opposed by the business community while stating that the discussion of the issue has been incomplete.
In its report, the State Commission insists about the adverse impact on the environment and communities that suffer from poor air quality and lack of transportation and communication infrastructure. The commission also urges the Imperial Irrigation District to use royalty funds from geothermal resources to reduce energy rates for disadvantaged communities, to which the consultant pointed out the IID already has support programs for low-income customers.
For its part, the Board of Supervisors issued a formal comment regarding the report of the Lithium Valley commission. According to local authorities, the report ignores eight areas set by bill AB 1657, which represents an important and substantial obstacle for the extraction of lithium and the development of this industry. In supervisors’ opinion, in the last year the county has embarked on the development of lithium extraction to increase the economic opportunities of residents and improve quality of life. Local authorities pointed out that the purpose of the Lithium Valley Commission and the efforts of the state of California and the United States government is to promote the production and manufacture of lithium to increase energy security, reduce greenhouse gases and improve national security.
According to the County’s answer to the report, these goals are not met in the state report, since the suggestion of new regulatory barriers and possible legal challenges to the industry would delay development for at least a decade. Also, the county highlighted commission recommendations that would lead to endless and conflicting processes and the fact that the Lithium Valley is entirely located in Imperial County.
Much like the IID, the County pointed out the Commission’s study failed to address the eight issues requested by the legislature. Like the Imperial Irrigation District as well, the County criticized the document’s environmental focus despite the fact that state and federal authorities seek to expedite lithium production.
Although the California Energy Commission has some authority – as does Imperial County – in issuing permits, the Commission recommends establishing a centralized permitting system, which would increase bureaucracy and delay the development of the projects.
For local authorities, the California Environmental Quality processes and potential development agreements with Imperial County are more than enough to ensure that community needs are met rather than forcing companies to negotiate with community organizations, other public agencies or even with individuals.
The Commission also noted the need for infrastructure for transmission of electricity to coastal areas in urbanized communities, to which the County responded local residents should not be responsible for providing subsidized electricity to those communities.
Whether one could coincide with the County, the IID or the Commission, the truth is that this is an example of how business is done in California – one of the world’s largest economies.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.