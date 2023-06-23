THE MEX FACTOR: Wages and poverty

Workers in the El Centro Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers the whole Imperial Valley, reported an average hourly wage of $26.23 in May 2022, 12% below the national average of $29.76, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics just two weeks ago.
Regional commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were lower than their respective national averages in 10 of the 22 major occupational groups, including computer and math, legal, and administration.
Nine local labor groups had salaries significantly higher than their respective national averages, including protective service; educational instruction and library; and installation, maintenance, and repair.
Compared to national figures, employment in the El Centro area was more concentrated in 5 of the 22 occupational groups, including health care, protective service, and educational instruction and library, according to the report.
Fifteen groups had employment ratios significantly below their national representation, including clerical and administrative support, computing and mathematics, and production.
The BLS chose one occupational group – health care support – to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. The El Centro area had 7,270 healthcare jobs, representing 11.6% of local area employment, significantly higher than the 4.6% share nationally. The average hourly wage for this occupational group at the local level was $15.51, significantly below the national wage of $17.10. The report says healthcare assistant is the lowest median wage in the Imperial Valley, followed by food preparation at $16.87 and agriculture, fishing, and forestry at $17.13.
Some of the largest occupations listed within the health care support group included personal care and home health aides (6,070), physician assistants (480), and nursing assistants (200).
Among the local highest-paying jobs in this group were dental assistants and phlebotomists, with median hourly wages of $24.94 and $20.92, respectively.
At the bottom end of the pay scale were home health and personal care aides ($14.67) and nursing assistants ($17.94).
At the other end of the table, Management, at $54.47 per hour, and Legal, at $50.75, are the best-paid activities in the Valley.
The report says that 11.6% of the local workforce is engaged in healthcare work, 9.6% in agriculture, fishing, and forestry, and 9.5% in office and administrative support.
Separately, the retail labor group, one of the largest in the Imperial Valley, reports lower wages (I assume) due to higher return demands from corporations and increased labor costs that lead many employees to work just a few hours at minimum wage per week.
Separately, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says the estimated median household income in Imperial County was $50,970 in 2021 – a 61% increase in the last two decades compared to the $31,651 income reported in 2000. However, the most significant increase has happened in the last decade as the median household income has gone up to $40,106 in 2013 and to $46,630 in 2018.
At the same time, lower income brackets and unemployment have diminished over the last decade – especially in the last five years. All this has happened due to higher minimum wage, more job opportunities, and more people joining entrepreneurship.
The challenge? Higher inflation and interest rates have many of us like the 45th president with federal prosecutors – against the ropes.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
