THE MEX FACTOR: What patients want

For several weeks now, legislators and authorities from the various health care districts in the Imperial Valley have been considering the creation of a new district that would cover the entire county. The situation occurred after the disclosure of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC)’s financial situation and the series of measures announced by hospital directors to keep the city facilities open.
Faced with the enormous debt and the closing of programs, the possible solution is to create a single district through the potential merger of the El Centro, Heffernan, and Pioneers health care districts.
While the directors of El Centro have expressed their ideas about the new district, this same issue has led authorities from the other two districts to express their concerns, mainly because of the multi-million dollar debt the new district could apparently inherit from ECRMC.
Regardless of whether or not that debt passes to the new district, the reality is that the bill is going to be paid by all of us, either directly or indirectly, regardless of whether the merger includes all three agencies or not.
So I think that, for me as well as many other residents, as a user and potential patient of the new district, we are viewing the hospitals’ situation with concern regarding negotiations – negotiations which are heavily influenced by the limited and very particular points of view of the current directors of the health districts of health. This could lead to a worse situation – the eventual disappearance of the three entities altogether, as has happened in other cases of Californian hospitals.
Therefore, it is necessary for managers to remember and listen to the point of view of local residents about what we want as potential patients or users of our new network of hospitals.
First, I think we are all cognizant that inflation and other financial issues have raised the price of things. However, in some cases, hospitals charge ridiculously high sums for third-world service. I hope the new district provides the right service at a price commensurate with its level and quality of it. My point is that it is not and will not be appropriate to charge hundreds or thousands of dollars for just one pain pill.
Regarding quality and warmth service, if one is going to be forced to pay for the service, either in cash or through private insurance, the least one can expect is that the service is of quality. It is not that one demands as a patient that they include lobster or caviar on the menu, but that treatment from the staff, from the humblest worker to the top managers, is for each and every one of the patients of the highest possible standards.
As with North County voters who decide the makeup of the Pioneers Health Care District’s board of directors, the rest of the citizens of the Imperial Valley look forward to electing the board of directors of the new health district. Contrary to what the members of the ECRMC Board of Directors of El Centro or others may think, we voters do not expect that the designation of the board of directors of the future new district will remain in the hands of a few. The District belongs to all of us who are going to pay hospital fees and services; not only to council members, standing directors, or politicians.
Finally, although it is true that the economic and financial situation of the hospitals is not the best, the truth is that, to a large extent, the way in which two of the agencies involved in the possible merger find themselves have not been managed in the best way. One of those districts has not had a hospital for decades and is currently struggling with the remodeling of a facility to open a clinic. Another of the agencies has incurred a multimillion-dollar loan to comply with provisions that previous legislatures imposed on state hospitals, and whose debt represents one of the main issues in order to achieve the goal of a single health care district.
Now, the authorities in charge of the new district must manage the assets and liabilities of the new agency in the best possible way, avoiding the duplication of services, expanding programs for the benefit of the community, the constructing of new clinics where necessary, and avoiding new unnecessary debt.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.