THE MEX FACTOR:When running for office

Last week, the Imperial County Registrar of Voters released the names of those who qualified to run for office. Some of those names are well-known and some others belong to newcomers to the political arena. Regardless of those included on the list, they all have something in common — they all seek power, ostensibly for the public good.
For all those who decided to cast their hats into the ring, please consider these suggestions.
For starters, remember that the decision to seek elected office was yours. That means you’ve opened yourself to public scrutiny, and whatever you do as candidate or elected official is your sole responsibility. If you screw up, people will find out and make it public, especially today with social media. Plus, you must consider that if your constituents find out, the media will also be aware of your misbehavior and run stories you will likely find unflattering.
Even though candidates attempt to correct wrongdoing, failure stains (particularly if crime-related) will stay forever.
Now, if news outlets run stories about your mistakes, you my dear candidates must avoid blaming others but yourselves. Please, do not shoot the messenger. Journalism is a conduit of information that has value or relevance to the public. That principle applies to every issue of public concern. No elected official can or should escape scrutiny. If you want to find who is to blame for bad press, it’s usually most expedient to go buy a huge mirror.
Any decision made once in public office will affect someone. If the effect is positive, the decision is likely to carry little risk of controversy. However, occasionally you will be called upon to weigh in and pursue a course of action on more polemical matters. You’ll likely get pushback. Own it.
The thing here is that tolerance spectrum for public and elected officials is way wider than it is for average citizens. In other words, people are possibly going to be harsher than they would with Joe Public. In those cases, understand that public officials are not permitted to censor opponents or attempt retaliation against those who are just expressing their points of view. Tyranny is not an option.
I would also make another request. Control your followers, especially when it comes at the time to knock on doors asking for votes. It would be at least embarrassing to find out from social media videos that someone acting as your agent is tampering with signs belonging to an opponent. The Golden Rule applies here. Play fair. Unethical tactics can easily backfire.
Finally, please remind your supporters that the simple fact someone has a different preference or point of view does not disqualify their opinion nor does it make them an enemy.
Failing to win an election is not the end of the world. There will be others. Like the saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, you can try again. In the meantime, maintain your dignity, your integrity and proper perspective.
You’re welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.