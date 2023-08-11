IMPERIAL COUNTY – A third alarm fire left an unspecified amount of monetary damage near local business Rain for Rent off of Highway 86 near Brawley on Wednesday morning.
According to local fire department officials, the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) got a call at about 7:30 a.m. on August 9 to respond to what was initially reported as “somebody trapped,” which upon arrival turned out not to be true.
The incident occurred on the 3000 block of Lydick Loop, “right behind Rain for Rent, in the back yard of it,” said Imperial County Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores.
Flores said the items damaged were fifth wheel RV vehicle, a black transport trailer, a box transport trailer, a Conex shipping container with contents still inside, and an 2018 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Flores said he could not confirm if the items are the business’s property. There were also “No estimates on price of damage at this point,” he said.
No persons were harmed in the fire, Flores and Brawley Fire Department (BFD) Deputy Chief Juan Rodelo said, who was first to respond to the blaze.
Rodelo said the fire took about three hours to extinguish. Flores confirmed that the fire was put out by 12:37 p.m. that same day.
Flores said seven agencies responded to the fire, including ICFD, BFD, NAF El Centro Fire Department, El Centro Fire Department, Holtville Fire Department, Imperial Fire Department and crews were assisted by the American Red Cross.
Flores said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
