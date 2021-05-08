This won’t hurt a bit

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Tien Vo Friday in El Centro. Garcia, who was in the Valley for various events and meetings, made a spur-of-the-moment decision to receive the vaccine. He said he wanted to boost public confidence in the safety and efficacy of the J&J vaccine, as well as to encourage members of the public who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so. Garcia said he and his own family contracted COVID-19 in June 2020, and it took him personally about six weeks to recover. “It’s no joke,” he said. PHOTO TOM BODUS
