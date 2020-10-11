This year’s breast cancer 5K will take a different approach

EL CENTRO — What they say about skinning cats (figuratively speaking, of course) – that there is more than one way to go about it – ought to be true of holding a 5K fundraiser as well. At least this newspaper is going to try it and find out.
In recent years, Imperial Valley Press and Valley Women magazine have held a 5K I Pink I Can run on behalf of local charities that support breast cancer patients. However, holding a traditional color run – complete with information booths, music, gifts and powdered pink paint – isn’t possible this year due to public restrictions and the risk of COVID-19.
But breast cancer hasn’t taken a holiday amid all this. Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center Executive Director Oreda Chin said an estimated 43,000 women and 520 men will die of breast cancer in the United States this year alone.
With that in mind, this newspaper is once again organizing a fun run to help breast cancer patients, only this year, instead of being a big group event, it’s going to be kind of like homework – participants can sign up, complete their 3.1-mile run, walk or jog wherever they want by themselves or with friends, and then post their photos online.
Proceeds of this year’s I Pink I Can quaRANtine 5K will again go to Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center in Brawley. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.
Registration is open through Oct. 31; however, the deadline to register and receive an event T-shirt is Oct. 16. Go to www.ivpressonline.com/ipinkican for more information.
Participants can complete their runs at any time until Oct. 31 after registering. They’ll be provided a link where they can upload pictures once they register.
For the second consecutive year, Wrangler Jeans, through its Tough Enough to Wear Pink program, will be matching the money raised from the event up to $2,500.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact either Lovina Hernandez — lhernandez@ivpressonline.com, (760) 337-3433 — or Aundrea Uriarte — auriarte@ivpressonline.com, (760) 675-6976.
