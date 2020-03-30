Those on the front lines of COVID-19 are braced

For people in the community stuck at home in self-isolation and dealing with the uncertainty and the daily barrage of updates involving new cases and deaths, it’s already beginning to feel like COVID-19 has been here forever.
But for those serving on the front lines of the pandemic, the worst of it most likely is only about to begin. Since the first two positive patients in Imperial County were confirmed on March 11, local health professionals and others on the front lines have been preparing and bracing themselves for the wave to come, and hoping and praying social distancing will be sufficient to lower its crest enough to withstand it.
“We’re in the preparing for battle mode. Absolutely,” said Judy Cruz, emergency room nurse director at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
With the number of positive tests for COVID-19 beginning to ramp up more quickly — increasing from nine to 25 since Tuesday — that battle appears nearly at hand. In fact, from his vantage point, Chris Herring, emergency medical services and preparedness manager for the Imperial County Public Health Department, the battle has already begun.
As point person in coordinating county resources and response for public health emergencies or disasters, Herring said his department has moved beyond preparation to the response phase to the pandemic.
Noting Imperial County’s participation with San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties in a regional health and medical mutual aid system through the state Office of Emergency Services, Herring said the county has the ability to reach out to those partners and tap into additional resources should those locally be overtaxed. That includes access to two 250-bed federal medical stations within the region, one of which is currently set up in Indio.
“We’re working with our regional partners from the other counties to really fine tune and make sure contingency plans and processes are in place,” Herring said. Patients can be moved through the system to other facilities so that “now, we are not overwhelming any one particular system.”
To that end, Herring and his staff also monitor local resources such as availability of intensive care units and ventilators to evaluate the current load on the system and whether the additional resources should be brought into service.
This has meant long days for Herring that start before sunrise and end after dark. “It’s been very busy,” he said.
For Cruz and the 75 emergency room nurses under her supervision, so far the waiting has been the hardest part.
“It’s not here yet, so the anxiety is there,” she said. “We’re being told it’s coming, to get ready, but these weeks waiting for it have been stressful for all of us.”
Both ECRMC and Pioneers Memorial in Brawley have had isolation procedures in place for testing and treating COVID-19 patients for some weeks. Those procedures have increased the staffing necessary to handle patients while both hospitals report that actual numbers of patients are down.
Given lower patient volumes impact hospital revenues, that’s sort of a mixed blessing. For one thing, the extra screening hasn’t really impacted wait times. “We have hardly any wait time currently,” Cruz said. “As this ramps up, which we fully expect it will, that could change.”
It has also given staff to time to perfect processes and engage in additional training for when the expected surge hits.
Dr. Stacy Gomez, an emergency physician at PMH, said she thinks the local response to COVID-19 to keep people home and slow the spread of the virus has helped with preparations. “The community did buy us a lot of time,” she said. “It’s made me really proud to serve this community.”
Gomez said she’s optimistic those preparations were sufficient to help the local healthcare system to weather the storm. But her greatest fear at this point is that she could be wrong. “There is potential for this to exceed our capacity,” she said.
Despite stress, long hours and uncertainty, morale among those in the trenches against COVID-19 is reported to be good.
“I’m so proud of our staff,” Cruz said. “ER nurses are super type A personalities, for lack of a better term. We are problem solvers, and we’re going to fix it, and make it better. So when we’re presented with a challenge, we’re going to rise to the occasion, and that’s exactly what this staff has done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.