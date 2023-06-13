Three arrests made in connection with home invasion robbery

BRAWLEY – On Friday, June 9 at about 6:30 a.m. the Brawley Dispatch Center received an urgent call reporting a home invasion robbery on the 200 block of “C” Street in Brawley.
According to a press release from the City of Brawley, responding Brawley Police Officers arrived promptly on the scene, where they met the victim of the alleged home invasion. The victim stated that three suspects falsely identified themselves as Brawley Police and knocked on the door, before forcibly breaking into the residence.
According to the press release, the suspected allegedly entered the residence, pointed a firearm at the victim, and later tied the victim. After the suspects fled, the victim managed to find assistance at a neighbor’s house and called for help. It was reported that the perpetrators were seen leaving in a white van bearing Arizona license plates.
The Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) was immediately dispatched and initiated a comprehensive investigation. Vital information, including potential persons of interest and vehicle details, were shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the Imperial Valley, the release reads.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) responded to an unrelated incident in the City of El Centro. The vehicle involved matched the description shared by BIT, per the release.
Per the release, ECPD swiftly detained the vehicle’s three occupants: Albert Mendivel, 28, of El Centro, Leonel Corcoles, 30, of Calexico, and Emelee Stanfield, 22, of El Centro. Brawley Police Department investigators then responded to the scene, per the release, and after interviewing the suspects and a detailed search of the vehicle was conducted, Corcoles and Stanfield were arrested and subsequently charged with the Brawley home invasion.
Corcoles and Stanfield are currently detained at the Imperial County main jail, held on $60,000 bail each on charges of Burglary and Robbery, the press release states.
Meanwhile, Mendivel, who was initially denied admittance to the County Jail due to medical issues, was released for treatment at a local hospital. Per the release, later that day, after allegedly causing a disturbance at another Brawley residence located on the 400 block of “D” Street, Mendivel was once again apprehended, this time allegedly in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Mendivel is now in custody at the Imperial County Jail, facing charges of Burglary, Robbery, and a Parole Hold, and is currently being held without bail, according to the press release.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release states. “We urge anyone with additional information to contact Detective Melendez with the Brawley Police Department at (760) 351-2111,” it reads.
