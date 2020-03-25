Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed

EL CENTRO — The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus rose by a third Tuesday with an announcement from the Imperial County Public Health Department that three more had been confirmed.
The health department said the three new cases were each linked to close contact with one of the previous six cases confirmed by the county.
The department said all three reported mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, and they are recovering at home.
“We understand that the continued increase of positive cases is concerning for Imperial County residents” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “This underscores the importance for residents to heed to the recommendations for social distancing and self-isolation. These measures requiring residents to stay at home and maintain social distancing will help reduce the spread the virus in the community.”
Munday said that prior to the stay-at-home orders, Public Health had reached out to individuals who may have had prolonged exposure with a case to have them isolate themselves in their homes and monitor themselves for symptoms.
“They were informed that if they develop symptoms that require medical attention to contact their health-care provider,” he said.
The health department said Imperial County finds itself in a new phase of the response now and everyone should be functioning as if they have already been exposed, which is why local officials have taken the extreme measures to have people stay home.
“Do not seek testing if you do not have symptoms and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms,” the department said. “Everyone is urged to contact their healthcare provider before their visit. The best way to ensure that individuals reduce their exposure to COVID-19 is to remain in at home, keep at least 6 feet of distance from others, and monitor themselves for symptoms.”
