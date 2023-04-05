Three vehicle fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On April 3, at approximately 3:27 P.M., 60-year-old Eliceo Moreno from El Centro was driving a 2023 Peterbilt on State Route 86 northbound, north of State Route 78. An unidentified driver and their unidentified passenger were driving an unidentified vehicle to the rear of the 2023 Peterbilt, and 58-year-old Jose Flores from Fresno was driving an unidentified big-rig to the rear of the unidentified vehicle, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified big-rig collided into the rear of the unidentified vehicle, forcing it forward and into the rear of the 2023 Peterbilt. As a result of the crash the unidentified vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Unfortunately, the driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took possession of the deceased, whose names will be released through their office pending family notifications, the press release states.
Moreno and Flores were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is unknown if the occupants of the unidentified vehicle were utilizing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the press release.
At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that impairment was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, per the press release.
