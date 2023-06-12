IMPERIAL – “Today is June 9th, 2023, day one of adulthood,” graduate and special guest Fatima Gutierrez said, known for her morning announcements at Imperial High School.
Imperial High School (IHS) celebrated the new graduates of the Class of 2023 at the Shimamoto-Simpson Football Field in Imperial on Friday, June 9. The event featured speeches from the principal, salutatorian, and two valedictorians. The Pride of Imperial Band and IHS chorus also performed for the graduating class and their families.
“My biggest help has been my mom, my abuela (grandmother), and teachers along the way,” IHS graduate Nicholas Vazquez said.
Emily Holliday, the IHS salutatorian, gave a speech emphasizing her classmates’ triumphs, encouraging them to “enjoy the view” of their graduation.
Holliday said that despite the mistakes they made and obstacles along the way, it made them who they are today.
“Draw strength from your past, but do not get lost in it,” she said.
IHS Principal Joe Apodaca took the time to recognize the students who completed their A-through-G requirements, which is required to qualify for entry into University of California (UC) colleges. Apodaca said 50% of Imperial's graduating seniors met those UC requirements.
After Apodaca called out the list of names, the field erupted in applause and cheers.
Elle N. Escalante, one of the co-valedictorians for Imperial on the night, addressed her fellow graduates.
“It proves that my best friend of 10 years and I are truly inseparable,” Escalante said, eluding to the fact that she and her fellow co-valedictorian, Sachiko Garcia, have been life-long friends.
Escalante mused that the "Law of Attraction" – a belief that thoughts are a form of energy, to the way her negative thoughts about being rejected from her dream university – impacted her. She “wallowed in her failure” until she learned to redirect her rejection, she said.
When Escalante learned her college education would be 100% paid for through a scholarship, she realized the results of her efforts meant something after all.
“What goes around comes around,” Escalante said, assuring her classmates that they will be rewarded for the time and energy they put out into the world.
Sachiko Garcia, the second co-valedictorian, gave her speech next, addressing comments she received from the week prior saying she “didn’t have the work ethic to be number one.”
Garcia said everyone deserves praise, everyone is receiving a diploma, and that was something to be proud of.
After Garcia's speech, the graduates lined up row by row to receive their diplomas, and were sent off into the world with a fireworks display.
“Always remember that you were born to do great things," Principal Apodaca said.
"I love all of you. Tiger Pride,” he said.
