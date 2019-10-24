Tigers grab piece of IVL title with five-set win over Eagles

IMPERIAL —The Imperial Tigers assured themselves a share of the 2019 Imperial Valley League volleyball title Tuesday night.
By salvaging a five-set win over the Southwest Eagles, the Tigers — currently 11-0 in league play with one regular season game left to go — have guaranteed that the worst they can finish is in an 11-1 tie with the Brawley Wildcats, whom they face on Thursday in a “you’d better hold onto something” season-capper.
Southwest, meanwhile, is going to have to hold off on any trips to Starbucks for the foreseeable future. How come? Well, because, as Alec Baldwin famously ranted in his swear-jar-filling monologue in the 1992 film “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Coffee’s for closers only,” and for the past two matches, the Eagles have not qualified as such.
After squandering a 2-0 set lead against Brawley Friday (and being eliminated from IVL contention in the process), the Eagles turned the trick again versus the Tigers, whiffing on a second chance for a season-defining win.
That’s not to say that the Eagles put in a bad effort. Indeed, they played some of their most inspired volleyball of the season, especially considering that head coach Lisa Hinshaw missed the match due to food poisoning and key striker Mary Abatti was out with injury.
The Eagles came out fired up, perhaps relishing the opportunity to resume the underdog role after entering the season as the defending champs. Imperial, whether presupposing a coronation, or just a little happy-go-lucky from senior night (there were balloons, lots of them) wasn’t able to rise to their level.
Demonstrating a clear sense of strategy, Southwest looked to force the Tigers out of their comfort zone with short serves. Everything the Eagles did was methodical. They let points go long and waited for the overeager Tigers to make mistakes, or for Andrea Aguilar or Madeline Jungers to get the perfect opportunity to put the ball away.
Perhaps most important to the Eagles’ early success was their studious avoidance of Imperial’s fearsome shot-blockers, Abby Ormand and Livier Sanchez, whose high hands have spelled doom to many a kill shot.
Southwest ultimately won the opening set 25-17 on a blocked shot of their own by sophomore Jeanette Gonzales.
Imperial started off the second on a 4-0 run with kills by Ormand and Cassidy Estrada, but the Eagles refused to go away, demonstrating a remarkable capacity to make one-handed saves of balls that seemed like certain kills (Jungers and libero Jaelyn Niebla seemed particularly apt) and getting every bounce — though not every line call, especially to hear some irate spectators tell it.
Even after a flurry of Ormand spikes had Imperial eyeing the finish line at 19-10, the Eagles showed sufficient grit to battle back to a 20-20 tie, and eventually, a 25-22 win.
The Eagles initially looked as though they’d be able to slam the door shut in the third set. Imperial was wide awake by that point, but Southwest seemed primed to weather the storm.
In the end the Tigers were able to break through by getting back to their bread-and-butter, with setter Julianne Camalich feeding Ormand for eight kills and Sanchez for four more, while the Ale De La Trinidad, Lexi Ruiz and Shalyinn Mays covered the whole floor on serve receive, leading to a 25-19 win.
From there Imperial came alive, clearly much more at ease than before. Ormand opened game four with an emphatic block (her first of the night) to set the tone and Imperial finished the Eagles off 25-14, 15-10.
Ormand finished her senior night with 28 kills — a season high — and three blocks. Sanchez, who played intensity to spare, finished with 19. Camalich, meanwhile, recorded 47 assists in this marathon match. Mays and De La Trinidad each had 20 digs.
Both teams conclude their regular seasons on Thursday. As previously noted, the Tigers will be going for an outright IVL title against Brawley in Brawley. Southwest will host Central.
