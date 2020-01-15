Tigers swat down Eagles, 56-24

Imperial's Sierra Morris (15) goes up for a shot with Southwest's Andrea Aguilar (44) flying in to attempt a block in the second half of the Tigers' 56-24 cross-league win over the Eagles in El Centro on Tuesday.
Morris, a freshman, scored 15 points for Imperial and was active on the boards as well. A complete recap will be included in Thursday's edition of the Imperial Valley Press. PHOTO AARON BODUS
