Time running out to use nearly $900,000 in state monies

EL CENTRO – Imperial County is taking further steps to access nearly $900,000 in state funds to help local farmworkers affected by COVID-19, but time is running out to use those monies, a senior county official said Thursday.
The county has until Dec. 31 to expend $894,982 from the Housing for Harvest program, said Veronica E. Rodriguez, county Social Services director. However, due to potential problems with a proposed vendor the county must now submit the providing of program services for bid, a process that could take about two months, she added.
“The timing is unfortunate. I asked the state Department of Social Services if it (the Dec. 31 deadline) might be extended. They have no information at this time that they will extend beyond Dec. 31,” Rodriguez explained.
Specifically, Housing for Harvest provides outreach, wellness visits, transportation, meal or grocery services, laundry services and family support. It is for essential farm and food processing employees who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to it and need safe places to stay because they cannot isolate at home.
Problems began Sept. 14 when the county Board of Supervisors yanked a critical vote on the program from that day’s agenda after learning the proposed service provider, Vo Neighborhood Health Clinic, may have ties to a federal investigation.
The medical offices of physician Tien Vo in El Centro, Brawley and Calexico had been searched that morning by officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security. It was the second time federal authorities had searched the offices in less than a year.
While the proposed contract to provide services under Housing for Harvest was with Vo Neighborhood Health, a non-profit reportedly separate from Vo’s medical practice, the board still decided to table the matter.
At the time, county officials said they were unsure to how they would proceed. However, Rodriguez said Thursday that after consulting with the county counsel it was decided to seek bids for a service provider.
“It was a decision because we don’t have enough information (on the Vo investigation),” Rodriguez explained. “It wasn’t punitive. It’s just that we need to handle our fiduciary responsibility. Vo Neighborhood Health has been informed.”
It will take two to three weeks to create a so-called request for proposals and another four to six weeks to seek responses, evaluate them and choose a new provider, Rodriguez added.
The bidding process has to start from scratch because Vo Neighborhood was not chosen as the original provider through a bidding process, she explained. Vo first took on the program when it was run through the county Agricultural Commissioner’s office. At that time, its efforts were done without compensation because the state was not providing funds for it.
When funding did come through county Social Services took on oversight and Vo was kept as the vendor without a bid, in part for expedience and because it already had the program running, Rodriguez added.
The county board on May 4 awarded Vo Neighborhood a $927,500 contract to run the program. But the first round of the program ended June 30 with just 23 clients served and about $32,000 spent. Funding for the second round, which involved the monies left over from round one, was up for the vote on Sept. 14.
Explaining the funding gap between June 30 and the would-be vote in September, Rodriguez stated in a previous email, “As a county, we could not extend a contract without State direction. (State Social Services) provided the extension of the funding mid-June with minor changes to the program requirements. The gap is due to the time it takes to develop, process, review, finalize, and calendar the contract for Board approval.”
There remains some hope the state will fund Housing for Harvest into 2022, Rodriguez said, because the state budget approved funds through the June 30 end of the state fiscal year. However, a letter to counties from state Social Services reads funding will only extend through Dec. 31.
Rodriguez added Vo Neighborhood did well in providing service and she hopes there will be benefits despite the program’s potentially limited run time.
“It’s a great program,” she said.
