NILAND — The Niland Chamber of Commerce resurrected a tradition from yesteryear by hosting the 80th annual Sportsman and Tomato Festival at the chamber over the first weekend of February.
The two-day event started Saturday morning, February 4, and continued into the evening as a steady flow of people participated in the community’s festivities.
Edgar Rosales, singer and guitarist for the band "Firme Brawley," readied themselves to perform at the event. The local band had played at the Tomato Festival in years past before it was “shut-down.” The band said they were excited to be part of it again.
“It’s good to see Niland up-and-around again,” Rosales said. “We have a lot of people we know in the community.”
The event offered several activities, some more popular than others.
Calipatria High School student Luis Torres took his shot at riding a mechanical bull provided by Elly’s Party Rental. Torres hung on for a few seconds before the 'bull' bucked him off. He jumped off the ride's protective cushion, adjusted his glasses and jumped back in line to try again.
Torres said there was a “good chance” he would be coming back for the festival’s second day in hopes of winning a TV in the raffle. He did not know the television’s size, but said he didn’t care 'because it was a TV.'
“It’s a Roku,” Torres added.
The Calipatria Lions Club held a bingo game that began to get rather busy near the end of the night as people moved from the music to the food vendors.
American Legion members in Niland maned a roulette table where a quarter bet could win some money. Children armed with light-up swords and cap guns patrolled the grounds as they took turns bouncing in inflatable jumpers and playing carnival games well into the night.
Calipatria resident Connie Steele said the festival was small, but is glad the kids get to enjoy themselves.
“They were all on the mechanical bull, all in the bouncy houses, and now they are having fries,” Steele said as she watched her children play.
Steele said she wished the festival was more like when she remembered when she growing up.
“They need to bring back the rides,” she said.
Chamber President Brittney Saiza acknowledged not having the rides was a disappointment for some and hopes next year will be different.
“Ultimately, this is a tradition for Niland," Saiza said, "and a lot of people came from out of state to come up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.