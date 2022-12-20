NILAND — Children at Grace Smith Elementary School received a visit from prison staff who hoped to make Christmas more memorable by continuing the traditional Tootsie Tree.
For roughly 20 years, Calipatria State Prison has collected items to be distributed to children of Niland on their last day of school before the Christmastime holiday vacation.
Montanez said the program first began with a single tree in the records office that staff decorated with socks, gloves and hats to be given to the kids. The Tootsie Tree has since “branched” out, as they have now been able to add pencils, toys, backpacks, candies, cookies, drinks and handmade scarfs.
Prison’s Case Records Technician Rosie Montanez said the Tootsie Tree Team has worked into the night for the past month trying to gather the gifts together for the 78 elementary school kids.
“We have our jobs, our families, but we find the time,” Montanez said. “At the end of the day it’s giving from the heart.”
Montanez said organizations like the California Crime Victim Coalition, Chicano Correctional Workers Association along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 have been instrumental to the program’s continued success.
“This is something we do for these children,” she said, placing the last gift bag on the table as the kids funneled into the school’s gymnasium, eagerly eyeing up the scooters which were given to one boy and one girl from each grade.
Correctional Sgt. Frances Martinez begin passing out the colorful bags stuffed with present to the students. She admitted to getting a little “choked up” a few times when she saw how appreciative the kids were to receive their gifts.
“I was very touched,” the sergeant said.
Although this was only her first time being part of the Tootsie Tree, Martinez said she is “hooked” and plans to continue volunteering for the program.
“I’m so happy to be part of it,” she said.
