Top stories of 2019 start with a buffet

No calendar is complete without a year-end review of the top news for the previous 12 months.
Or is it? These retrospective pieces have a bit of a gee-whiz quality to them, because reader priorities don’t necessarily follow the dictates of what we in the news biz might consider the most important or interesting stories of the previous year.
Certainly, that was true in 2019, a year that saw a sitting U.S. president visit the Valley and a native son win (and lose) the boxing heavyweight championship of the world. But those stories aren’t what moved the needle on the Imperial Valley Press website. In fact, neither of those stories finished in our top 25 overall in terms of page views. Our most popular story by that measure would be our report on July 25 that the El Centro buffet-style restaurant Golden Corral was shutting its doors.
The attention this event garnered compared to other happenings in the Valley this year was notable. By our count, the story was viewed 32,607 times online, which was 7,626 times more than the next story of the list, which again was not one we would have predicted for the top five.
Given the disparity between our predictions and reality, and the inevitable questions we’d expect to receive if some of the year’s more historic news was left off our wrap-up, we’ve settled for a compromise: a recap of both the five stories our readers viewed most in 2019, as well as five editor’s picks.
Readers’ choice No. 1: ‘Golden Corral closes doors after 20 years’
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant located at 2018 N. Imperial Ave. served its last customers on July 24. As already mentioned, that news generated a significant wave of interest — as did previous reports of the closings Joann Fabrics, Lucky Grocery and others.
The precise details of the restaurant’s closing were unavailable, but restaurant staff indicated their understanding of the matter was that the primary issue was a rent dispute between owner-operator Ray Vasquez, and landlords Lee Kyung-hee and Kim Hyung-chul, with the latter parties proposing an increase to which Vasquez was unwilling to agree.
The employees on hand that last day reportedly went about their business with an understated professionalism, but there was no doubt there were some sad feelings going around, especially given the abruptness of the closing notice.
Apparently, those feelings extended to our readership as well.
Editor’s pick No. 1: ‘Trump comes to Calexico, tells illegal migrants: “turn around”’
For a short few hours on April 5, 2019, the Imperial Valley was the center of national attention when Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, flew into Naval Air Facility El Centro on his way to Calexico to inspect progress of border wall construction there.
Nothing of great consequence occurred while he was here. There were the usual photo ops and handshakes, words of praise for the Mexican government’s recent efforts to halt the flow immigrants coming to the United States, and an unsubtle message to migrants considering seeking asylum or illegally entering the country to turn around and go home.
There were the also the expected demonstrations both in support of Trump and against. Possibly the most interesting impact the president’s visit may have had on border policy came two days later, with the resignation of then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.
Nevertheless, reader reaction to only the second visit of a sitting U.S. president to the Valley was surprisingly muted. It ranked only 29th among our most-viewed stories of the year.
Readers’ choice No. 2: ‘Correctional officer arrested for alleged lewd acts with a minor’
It was a short item, mostly assembled from information provided in a news release by the Brawley Police Department. Nevertheless, news that 36-year-old Brawley resident and Calipatria Prison correctional officer Gilbert Carpio had been arrested March 21 for alleged lewd acts involving a minor generated nearly 25,000 pages views on the Imperial Valley Press web site.
Carpio was taken into custody at 11 a.m. at an undisclosed location on Bell Court by Brawley police officers and booked into county jail on $750,000 bail on suspicion of sexual offense/lewd acts by force on a child under the age 14 and possession/manufacturing of child pornography, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Around 11:45 p.m. March 20, Brawley Police Department responded to an allegation of possession of child pornography.
During the course of the investigation, evidence was located indicating criminal acts had occurred and involved three children under the age of 10, a BPD news release stated.
Editor’s pick No. 2: ‘The Champ: Valley’s Andy Ruiz overcomes 30-1 odds to claim heavyweight title’
Inevitably, someone is going to pick nits on this one and say it should be listed No. 1, and certainly there’s an argument to be made for that. After all, two U.S. presidents have visited the Valley over the years, but there’s been only one heavyweight boxing champion of the world.
There’s no doubt Imperial native Andy Ruiz Jr.’s victory over Britain’s Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on June 1 to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight championship belts was one of those shots heard round the world. Ruiz overcame 30-1 prefight odds to become an instant celebrity and a national hero in Mexico.
Plans for a subsequent homecoming reception and parade in Imperial helped sour the relationship between the city’s administration and its Chamber of Commerce to the point that the latter was told it had to find a new home. Meanwhile, turnout for the parade itself didn’t meet expectations, likely in no small part due to the guest of honor showing up about two hours late.
Six months later, it was over. A heavier Ruiz met a lighter, fleeter Anthony for a rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7 and lost by unanimous decision in 12 rounds.
Nevertheless, regardless of what happens over the rest of his career, Andy Ruiz Jr. did reach the mountaintop, and no one can ever take that from him.
Readers’ choice No. 3: ‘Joann Fabrics store to close this summer’
In our March 10 report that the Joann Fabrics store at 522 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro would be closing in July, we predicted the news would “bring much chagrin to local sewing and other craft enthusiasts.”
Apparently, we were right, because that story wound up being our third most-read of the year, with 24,936 page views.
The store, which opened in February 2014, was 15,000 square feet and had 10 employees. Currently, the space it occupied still sits vacant.
Editor’s pick No. 3: ‘MWD votes to bypass IID in drought agreement’
Our coverage of the historic seven-state Drought Contingency Plan for the Colorado River barely registered with readers. Nevertheless, the agreement was enormously significant both for its own sake, as a cooperative effort to prevent water levels at lakes Powell and Mead from dropping to dead-pool levels, and for the fact the river’s largest rights-holder was left on the sidelines when the accord was reached.
In December 2018, IID’s board approved a series of intra-state DCP agreements defining its contributions to conservation efforts to sustain water levels at Lake Mead. However, the board made its final approval of a full DCP package contingent on, among other things, securing federal funding for the Salton Sea Management Program.
IID’s Salton Sea gambit was undermined on March 12, when Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Water District Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve a plan that would allow the DCP to move forward without IID.
Under the plan approved by MWD’s board, it would assume IID’s share of the up to 250,000 additional acre-feet of water to be held in reserve in Lake Mead.
MWD’s move took away IID’s biggest bargaining chip and left Salton Sea remediation off the checklist of the agreement’s objectives. What’s more, IID’s absence from the final agreement denied it access to storage capacity for surplus water in Lake Mead, which has turned out to be an ongoing headache for the district.
Reader’s choice No. 4: ‘Woman arrested for leaving child in locked car’
Readers were understandably upset about a May 29 report that a 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her 7-month-old child in a locked, non-running vehicle with the windows closed at the El Centro Walmart.
A reporting party notified police on May 28 that a child was left inside a vehicle, a red Toyota Camry, which was parked and not running in aisle 10 of the Walmart lot for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Police and fire units responded and broke a window to gain access. The child was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment.
Call logs stated the ambient temperature at the time was 87 degrees.
Child Protective Services responded to the incident and reportedly took custody of five additional children by Tuesday evening.
Jessica Korina Ruiz was taken into custody at 5:37 p.m. by El Centro Police officers and booked into county jail on $100,000 bail on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
IVP’s report of the incident had 19,528 views online.
Editor’s pick No. 4: Salton Sea emergency declaration
Decades of warnings, negotiations and unkept promises regarding the ecological and environmental tragedy that the Salton Sea has become understandably has induced a degree of numbness in the Valley’s collective consciousness.
Nevertheless, the problem remains real, and the threat attached to it is growing, due to the expansion of exposed playa and dust hazards that accompany it, as well as the state’s failure to stick to the timetable of its 10-year Salton Sea Management Program.
Noting that the state had failed to meet its objectives in each of the program’s first three years, a frustrated county Board of Supervisors, on Oct. 22, issued an a emergency declaration attempting to compel Sacramento to step up its game and streamline the permitting process to help the work move along more efficiently.
Supervisor Chairman Ryan Kelley said the county can’t continue to allow the can to be kicked down the road.
“We live here. We deal with it, and they make the decisions in Sacramento,” he said. “This (emergency declaration) is letting you know clearly and loudly this is not going to be allowed.”
Reader’s choice No. 5: ‘Holtville volleyball team van broadsided, 5 injured’
Strangely, this turned out to be one of the happier stories of the year, considering what could have happened.
Five persons, including three members of the Holtville High School volleyball team, were injured Aug. 31 in a collision involving the team van.
Six members of the team and a driver-coach were nearly home after returning from a tournament at Sweetwater High School in National City when the team’s white Chevrolet passenger van was broadsided by a Subaru Forester at the intersection of State Route 111 and Worthington Road.
The unidentified driver of the van, listed by CHP as a woman in her 40s, one 16-year-old player and the 77-year-old driver of the Subaru were transported by ground to El Centro Regional Medical Center with what were described as “minor” injuries.
Two other players, both listed as 16, were airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. CHP described one as having “major” injuries, including a possible broken arm. The other was listed as having “moderate” injuries.
Fortunately, none of the injuries were as bad as feared, and ultimately, a season that began with potential tragedy ended with triumph when the Holtville girls upended High Tech Chula Vista on Nov. 8 to claim the CIF-San Diego Section crown in Division IV.
This story had 17,214 views online.
Editor’s pick No. 5: ‘IID responds strongly to legislative threat’
Imperial Irrigation District circled the wagons quickly after Yucca Valley Assemblyman Chad Mayes introduced legislation on Feb. 20 that would have given Riverside County majority representation on the IID Board of Directors.
“It is the intent of the Legislature,” Section I of the bill reads, “to encourage an irrigation district that provides retail electricity outside its boundaries to allow representation of those extraterritorial customers on the district’s board of directors because these customers have no ability to petition grievances to the district or to the Public Utilities Commission.”
Needless to say, IID was not pleased. In fact, it would be fair to say the district was fairly blindsided by the legislation. Noting the district wasn’t alerted to the legislation until two or three hours before it was introduced and wasn’t able to review it until after that, Antonio Ortega, IID’s head of government affairs, said, “We were surprised Assemblyman Mayes would introduce legislation in Sacramento without at least talking to us first.”
However, if IID was surprised by Mayes’ legislation, perhaps it shouldn’t have been. As recently as 2018, the district and Riverside County were embroiled in a lawsuit filed by IID over an ordinance that would have required the utility to renew its net metering program in the county. In November 2018, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction preventing the county of Riverside from implementing the ordinance.
Mayes’ bill was largely seen as an extension of that conflict. Riverside County represents approximately 60 percent of IID’s electrical customer base, and the argument is that those ratepayers can’t vote in IID elections and have no voice in its decision-making.
At a special meeting March 1, IID’s board voted unanimously to “spare no expense” to oppose AB 854.
“Neither the IID board nor its residents can allow this to happen,” IID General Counsel Frank Oswalt said in a letter to Mayes.
Furor over the bill continued through April, into May, when the California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee designated AB 854 a two-year bill, meaning it would not be brought up for a vote this year. However, it can be revisited in 2020.
