Turkey shoot exceeds expectations

IMPERIAL – Leftovers weren’t a problem Sunday at the El Centro “Early Risers” Kiwanis club’s annual Turkey Shoot.
Held just before Thanksgiving every year at the at the Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association’s gun range at 2500 W. Wheeler Road, the event often has the problem of just a few too many turkeys to shoot for and a little too much food.
But not this time. After deciding to scale back the preparations slightly in an anticipation of a smaller turnout due to the pandemic, the Kiwanis wound up with possibly their best turnout ever.
The burrito stand was sold out in a matter of minutes, and the 20 frozen turkeys available as prizes were all claimed shortly after noon. At that point, people still interested in competing were offered a $15 cash prize instead.
The Turkey Shoot is one of the Kiwanis club’s largest fundraisers for its activities supporting youth in the Valley. The event is put on every year with the assistance of IVRPA, which views the event as an opportunity to draw the public to the range to learn about sport shooting and proper firearm safety practices.
Contestants were allowed five shots from a 22-caliber rifle to bring down five metal silhouette targets from 50 to 60 yards away. Each round of competition was allotted five minutes, and the individual with the fewest targets still standing at the end of the round won a frozen turkey.
In previous years, due to weather and competing interests and obligations, turnout for the event has often not met expectations. On past occasions, there was even a need to sell off extra turkeys so that they wouldn’t go to waste.
Assuming that would be the case again, the Kiwanis cut back their turkey order by six birds from last year. It turned out they could have probably raised it by six instead and still have been fine.
“People were happy for a chance to shoot,” said Chris Salgado, range master for IVRPA and the person responsible for ensuring safety at Sunday’s event.
Joseph Loyd, a 7-year-old, showed up Sunday with his dad, Raul Cordova. Although he was engrossed in a game called Turbo Dismount when this reporter caught up with him, Joseph said his first love was shooting. He said he had a firing range for his BB gun set up in his backyard at home and that he’d been shooting since he was 5.
Dad won a turkey Sunday, but Joseph admitted he wasn’t as successful. In fact, he hadn’t struck the target. “I need to keep practicing,” he said.
Gregory Castro Jr., an 8-year-old competitor from Calexico, is new to shooting and was a first-time competitor. Dad, Gregory Sr., who is an IVRPA member, said one of the objectives for getting his son on the range Sunday was not only the recreational opportunity but also to impart lessons in firearm safety.
Twelfth-grader Luis Ramos, also from Calexico, attended Sunday with his mom, Liliana Hernandez. Although new to competitive shooting, he developed an interest in it through Boy Scouts. Because Ramos didn’t have his own rifle, IVRPA’s Salgado let him borrow one of his.
All in all, the teen indicated he was satisfied with his effort. Although he didn’t win a bird, he did manage to knock down two or three targets per round. He now wants to get a rifle of his own and join IVRPA.
Even those who didn’t win a turkey Sunday didn’t necessarily go home without a prize. Kiwanis conducted multiple drawings for various prizes, including cash and a Ruger 10/22 rifle. The latter was donated by IVRPA.
The turkeys awarded at the event were donated by Ojeda Industries, of Brawley.
All told, Kiwanis Secretary Gary Andrews estimated the club would clear about $1,000 from the event. This was down from last year’s event, he explained, due to more limited opportunities to presell raffle tickets and to solicit sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.