Turner to leave county counsel post

EL CENTRO —Imperial County counsel Katherine Turner announced her resignation at Tuesday’s Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Her resignation will be effective at the end of her four-year contract on Sept. 18.
Turner has agreed to stay past her last day to allow the county more time to find another county attorney.
“We have asked her to hold off her departure until we could find her replacement,” said Supervisor Ray Castillo, adding she has agreed to stay on for a limited time if needed.
Over the last four years Turner was the chief legal advisor to the Board of Supervisors and county departments and also represented the county on civil litigation issues.
Castillo said county offices and departments often require the need for an attorney and is pleased with the advice she has and is still providing them.
“She will be a tremendous loss,” Castillo said. “She has a lot of institutional knowledge. When departments have a legal issue, she is the first one they call.”
If Turner is unable to resolve the legal matter she does not hesitate to contact outside counsel to handle the issue, he said.
“She knows a little about all of the departments (in the county),” he said
What most people don’t know about Turner is she and her father, Doug, co-authored the book “California Environment Quality Act,” which many agencies use, Castillo said.
“It was a never-ending task to (write) that book,” Castillo said.
Turner began her career with the County of Imperial in 2008.
In 2015 Turner also became the first woman to lead the Imperial County legal department.
“Working with the County has been a positive time in my career and I am proud of the many successes we have achieved,” Turner said in a press release “I now look forward to many new adventures and challenges ahead of me.”
Castillo said the supervisors will start the recruitment process immediately to fill the position.
