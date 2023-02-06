Two arrested as guns, ammo, narcotics are seized in Brawley

BRAWLEY – On Friday, February 3, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of K Street in Brawley.
According to a press release, BIT Detectives arrested convicted felon Jesus Steven Delacruz, 33, of Brawley, who was wanted for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant. In addition to his warrant, Delacruz was also arrested for several firearm related charges and sales of narcotics, per the release. Delacruz’ bail was set at $130,000.
Convicted felon John Manuel Romero, 44, of Whittier, California, was also arrested during the service of the search warrant for weapon related offenses. Romero’s bail was set at $10,000. Both arrests were booked at the Imperial County Jail, per the release.
During a related search of the residence, and with assistance from a Brawley Police K-9, several firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and narcotics were seized by investigating detectives, per the release. Service of the search warrant and subsequent arrests were done with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC, U.S. CBP Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU), USBP Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS), Air and Marine Surveillance Operations (AMO), California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), according to the release.
