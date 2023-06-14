NILAND – On Saturday, June 10, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) Dispatch received a call regarding the Cal-Grade worksite on Frink Road near Bombay Beach.
According to an ICSO social media post, the reporting person advised two subjects in a black Yamaha Rhino were trespassing on the property and stealing fuel. ICSO deputies requested the assistance of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and responded to the location.
Per the release, ICSO Deputies and USBP Agents arrived to the location and located the two subjects on the property attempting to cut a chain to the gate. ICSO Deputies and USBP Agents made contact with them. One of the subjects obeyed the deputy’s orders and the second subject fled on foot. ICSO Deputies took the first subject into custody while USBP was able to apprehend the second subject.
According to the release, the two subjects were identified as 42-year-old Robert Hicks and 54-year-old Jeffrey Schwab out of Niland. Hicks was found to have methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest, per the release.
Cal-Grade identified several items that had been stolen in the Yamaha Rhino to include 60 gallons of diesel fuel, copper wire, a transformer inverter, fittings and tools totaling approximately $4,372 worth of property. There were also several items which had been vandalized. It was also determined the Yamaha Rhino had been stolen the week prior from BLM in the Riverside County area, the release reads.
Hicks was booked into the Imperial County Jail for Grand Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, Vandalism, and Possession of Methamphetamine, the press release states.
Jeffrey Schwab was booked into the Imperial County Jail for Grand Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Vandalism, per the release.
According to the release, both Robert Hicks and Jeffrey Schwab have an extensive history of thefts.
“ICSO would like to thank the United States Border Patrol for their quick response with assisting us in apprehending Robert Hicks and Jeffrey Schwab as well as providing backup to our Deputies,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.