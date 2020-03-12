EL CENTRO — The inevitability that novel coronavirus would appear in Imperial County has become a reality, as El Centro Regional Medical Center confirm Wednesday that two patients in its care have tested positive for COVID-19.
ECRMC said the test results were confirmed by the San Diego Public Health Department. One individual who tested positive is a current patient at ECRMC, and the other is quarantined at home.
The hospital also said two other patients at ECRMC have tested negative for COVID-19.
Imperial County Public Health Department is calling the results “presumptively positive,” pending confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The positive samples were sent to San Diego on Monday, and following the inconclusive results, they were retested Wednesday morning, the county health department said in a release.
The health department said the individuals who tested positive are a couple with a history of travel to Florida where COVID-19 is circulating. One is recuperating at home while the other is in critical condition at a local facility. Due to confidentiality issues, no other information is being shared about the patients.
“The positive test results of two Imperial County residents for COVID-19 is an indication that we need to work diligently to prevent the virus from spreading in our community,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, county health officer. “It is also an important reminder that our surveillance system is working effectively. The health and safety of our residents is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with all our local providers and community groups in response to COVID-19.”
Local health officials describe the situation with COVID-19 as “very fluid and changing daily.”
The Imperial County Public Health Department is collaborating closely with federal, state and local officials in addition to health officials from Baja California to assure healthcare providers, and community members have the most updated information in order to make informed decisions for their agencies. To date, there have been seven persons under investigation for COVID-19 infection in Imperial County.
The Imperial County Public Health Department is recommending the following steps as best practices to prevent respiratory illness including COVID-19:
- Wash hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
The Imperial County Public Health Department will be sharing weekly updates every Thursday afternoon via its department website, social media platforms and email distribution to provide a situation update to media, community partners and community members. These updates will be maintained until further notice.
For general information about COVID-19, the public is encouraged to visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website at www.icphd.org or the California Department of Public Health website at www.cdph.ca.gov.
The public is encouraged to follow the department’s official social media platforms for the most updated information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.