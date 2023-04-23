Two dead with multiple stab wounds in Brawley

BRAWLEY – On Friday, April 21, around 7:55 p.m., the Brawley Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Calle del Sol regarding medical aid.
According to a press release from the Brawley Police Department, upon arrival, Brawley Fire personnel discovered a deceased female and male that were victims of multiple stab wounds. Both subjects were pronounced deceased on scene and the Brawley Police Department was called to investigate.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Daniel Schleyer at (760) 351-7772 or the Brawley Police Department at (760) 344-2111," the release reads.
