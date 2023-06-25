BRAWLEY – On Friday, June 23 at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Brawley Communications Center received a 911 call to the 100 block of S. 1st Street regarding a 39-year-old male not breathing.
According to a Brawley Police Department press release, officers arrived on scene and discovered 3 unresponsive adult males. Brawley Police Officers and Brawley Firefighters immediately began life saving measures on all three subjects. Unfortunately, despite their best attempts, two of the subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the third subject was promptly transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.
Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates all subjects likely overdosed on fentanyl, according to the release.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information pertaining to this case should contact Sergeant D. Felix at (760) 344-2111, per the release.
"The Brawley Police Department wants to remind the public and stress the inherent dangers of fentanyl," the release reads. "This synthetic opioid is extraordinarily potent, it can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the U.S. Currently, illegal drug distributors even market this drug to look like pills and candy to entice young adults and teenagers to use it."
"If you have any questions about these narcotics potentially impacting your children or loved ones, we urge you not to remain silent," the press release reads. "Please don't hesitate to contact the Brawley Police Department's Investigations Unit."
