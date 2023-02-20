BRAWLEY – On Saturday, February 19, around 2 a.m., two teenagers were shot near the intersection of Cattle Call Drive and El Cerrito Drive.
One of the teenagers was shot on the abdomen and the other teen was shot on the leg, according to a Brawley Police Department press release.
Both teenagers were initially treated a Pioneers Memorial Hospital and subsequently flown out of county for further treatment, the release states. Both teenagers are expected to fully recover.
As Brawley Police officers arrived on scene they received a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle. Officers and deputies from allied law enforcement agencies saturated the area in an effort to locate the vehicle and to ensure that further acts of violence did not occur, per the release.
Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Multiple witnesses were interviewed; detectives are actively investigating leads from video surveillance and License Plate Reader technology, the release states. On scene, officers and detectives located several articles of evidence that were later collected with the assistance of the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Scientific Investigations Unit.
"It is very early in the investigation and detectives are working relentless to determine the circumstances surround the shooting," Brawley PD said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 351-3018 or the Brawley Police Department at (760) 344-2111.
