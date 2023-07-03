EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) is excited to announce that it was selected as one of the recipients of a U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program discretionary grant.
According to a press release from ICTC, the organization was awarded $12.8 Million for the construction of the Calexico Intermodal Transportation Center (ITC). ICTC was one of the 8 awardees in the State of California.
This project will fund construction activities for a new intermodal transportation center in the downtown area of the City of Calexico, the ICTC release states.
"The facility will provide the public the opportunity to obtain transportation services (like Imperial Valley Transit and Calexico on Demand) within a single location while also provided a series of amenities like the ability to purchase public transit tickets, shade canopies and waiting areas, benches, bicycle racks, lighting and landscaping, security infrastructure, public restrooms, and ADA compliant pedestrian sidewalk and crossing improvements," the release reads. "The project is also located just blocks away from the Calexico West Port of Entry Pedestrian Crossing Facility."
"The project is expected to significantly reduce vehicle miles traveled and increase annual passenger ridership which will reduce emissions specifically by encouraging modal shift," the release reads.
"Access to daily destinations will be significantly improved by providing one single transportation center that links multiple modes of public and private transportation, demonstration system-wide connectivity and increasing transportation choices," it reads.
