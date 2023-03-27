SEELEY – An organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities has taken the reins for this years 5K Walk for Autism at Sunbeam Lake, set for April 1 in Seeley.
“We’re already at 150 participants pre-signed up,” Best S.T.E.P. Forward’s CEO Jacqueline Riddell said in a March 23 interview.
Vendor booths providing information about autism are scheduled to be on site at the event.
Riddell said hotdogs, burgers and desserts will also be available to the public.
“We’ve got Crepe Republic coming, they make delicious crepes,” Riddell added, also mentioning a local creamery is bringing handmade ice cream.
The event will also include a slime booth, face painting and games are listed on the event flyer, along with this year’s theme, “Under the Sea.”
Puppet shows and entertainment provided by a magician, who, according to Riddell, has left her speechless during prior performances.
She disclosed that Chris the Magician’s act always incorporates a “little rat that manages to pop out from somewhere.”
Riddell’s son, Killian reflecting on last year's event, said though he doesn’t believe he will run, he plans to help out his mom while checking out the festivities.
“There was a wheel-one that you could get free prizes each time you spin it,” Killian said, remembering one of his prizes from that game was provided by Sun Community Federal Credit Union.
Best S.T.E.P. Forward volunteer Yoli Ibarra is looking forward to participating at this year’s walk.
“All the smiles, the faces, the hugs, the people, the parents are great,” Ibarra said.
Ibarra has been helping at BSF for a few years and is currently working with the BSF children for their upcoming talent performance during the event.
“We’re teaching the kids to sing-a-song with their puppets,” she said.
Ibarra said the walk brings awareness to autism and allows the kids to feel special during the entire event, making the day “all-around-awesome.”
“It’s just real heart-warming,” Ibarra said.
Gear pick up and event registration is scheduled to take place 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 30 in the Best S.T.E.P. Forward Gym, located at 260 East Main Street El Centro.
The 6th Annual Walk for Autism, "Under the Sea," will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Seeley’s Sunbeam Lake Park. For more event details, visit beststepforward.org.
