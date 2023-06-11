EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro invites all Imperial Valley residents to join them on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 5:40 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego for the San Diego Padres versus Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, this is their annual event “El Centro Day at the Ball Park.” Tickets are available for $122.00 each from the City of El Centro, until June 29, or sooner if sold out. Seating will be located at Field Section 120. Tickets are limited. Each ticket holder will receive an insulated mini bag, until supplies last.
For more information on this event, please contact the City of El Centro City Manager’s Office at (760) 337-4540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.