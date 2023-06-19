Utilities panel focuses on inclusion for Juneteenth

INLAND EMPIRE – Black Voice News held a virtual panel discussion in celebration of Juneteenth – Water and the Black Community: Jobs, Justice and Equity – to discuss the role and ongoing need for inclusion and diversity in the water and conservation industries.
In the spirt of Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Water and the Black Community featured a panel of African American water access policymakers and community leaders to discuss the barriers that prevent African Americans from entering the water industry.
Amber Bolden, Strategic Communications and Development Coordinator of Voice Media Ventures, opened the discussion on Thursday, June 15, by explaining that the water industry remains one of the least diverse industries nationwide.
“The utilities industry is not known for its diversity," Boden said. "Utilities represent one of actually the least diverse industries in the U.S. today, being 85% white and 80% male. That's according to a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau of Labor Statistics survey. Our panelists are blazing the trail.”
Dr. Nosakhere Thomas, Associate Director of Inland Empire Black Workers Center, explained that one of the reasons behind the lack of diversity in the water industry is the lack of knowledge among African Americans communities on the opportunities the industry can offer.
Thomas used water operators as an example, estimating that they make around $27 to $28 in his area with full pensions and benefits, and get a raise somewhere between 4% to 7% per year.
West Valley Water District Board Director Kelvin Moore agreed with Thomas’ assessment, explaining that growing up he had no idea what jobs were available in the water industry.
“In high school, we knew about different organizations that were bringing you on, but never water… I think I knew one person of color that was in water at that time," Moore said, "but I just hadn’t even thought about (working in the water industry).”
Their solution was simple, and that was the development of partnerships and relationships within the community to help spread awareness and create opportunities for those who need them.
Inland Empire Utilities Agency Board Member, Jasmin Hall, said that she already actively seeks out individuals who are willing to volunteer or are passionate about water to develop those partnerships.
“I'm in a position now where I say to people, 'Take advantage of me, I'm in a leadership role,'" Hall said. "I'm a decision maker, I have the opportunity to help establish and create these opportunities."
"Let's collaborate together and build these relationships,” Hall said.
