Vaccination expands to Tier 2

EL CENTRO – COVID-19 vaccination in Imperial County has reached the next set of target groups.
Imperial County health officials announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination will begin for individuals in Phase 1A, Tier 2.
Tier 2 includes essential, high-risk employees in intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care, home healthcare and in-home supportive services, public health field staff, primary care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics, outpatient substance abuse treatment centers, mental health facilities, crisis stabilization units and community health workers, including promotoras.
Employees who qualify for this phase will be notified through their employers. Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine and prioritization schedule is available on the Imperial County Public Health Department website.
During Phase1a, Tier 1, the vaccine was made available to healthcare workers caring for and working directly with COVID-19 patients and those administering vaccines. Those in Tier 1 who have not yet received the vaccine will still be able to receive it.
The Public Health Department is partnering with local healthcare facilities and plans to work with local pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify.
The Imperial County Public Health Department will work directly with employers who have employees eligible to receive vaccine.
To assist in identifying and administering COVID-19 vaccine to high risk essential workers who are currently eligible or who will be eligible in the near future, the Imperial County Health Department recently launched an electronic assessment portal where local public and private employers are asked to provide information related to:
· Number of individuals employed and their respective COVID-19 exposure risk;
· Number of employees who are both interested and NOT interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine;
· Employer’s interest and ability to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their work site.
The assessment is available in the Imperial County Public Health Department website. Employers are encouraged to respond by Jan. 22. Questions related to the assessment should be directed to Aracely Carrillo-Torres at (442) 265-1443 or aracelyctorres@co.imperial.ca.us.
