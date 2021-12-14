BRAWLEY
BESD superintendent
announces resignation
Brawley Elementary School District announced Monday that Superintendent Richard Rundhaug will not be returning after his current three-year contract with the district ends on June 30.
“Due to family matters, I will be stepping down as BESD Superintendent at this conclusion of this school year,” Rundhaug said in a written statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone in the school district and community of Brawley as they have all made me and my family feel very welcomed. I am committed in assisting the district in this transition to new administrative leadership.”
Rundhaug has served as superintendent since July 2019 when the Board of Trustees unanimously appointed him.
During his tenure with BESD, Rundhaug helped establish the district’s first dual-language immersion program, helped the district receive its first ever CSBA Golden Bell award for the highly acclaimed Youth Cinema Project, secured over $100,000 in annual budget savings, arranged financing to secure savings to the taxpayers totaling over $800,000 in interest on bonds, and helped to build a culture around serving BESD students.
“I am thankful to Dr. Rich and the work he accomplished with the Brawley Elementary School District especially leading the district through the pandemic,” Board President Gil Rebollar said. “As a parent of a child within our district, the past two years have been extremely difficult for staff, students, and families alike, so the upcoming search for a superintendent will be crucial for our future. I’d like for the community to know that the Board will put in the time and effort to ensure the process for our next superintendent will be transparent and the selection will reflect the needs of our district and community of Brawley.”
Rebollar said the Board of Trustees will soon begin its search for a new superintendent and does not anticipate the process will disrupt the district’s operations.
CALEXICO
Ponche ingredients
prohibited through
border crossing
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials issued a public reminder Monday that ponche ingredients, guavas, hawthorn apples, and sugarcane are prohibited from entering the United States.
Ponche is a traditional and popular Mexican holiday punch. However, the ingredients used to make it, guavas (guayabas), hawthorn apples (tejocotes) and sugar cane (caña de azucar), are not allowed when imported through a passenger port of entry. Sugar cane must be properly peeled, with nodes removed, and inspected before it can be considered for entry in passenger processing.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists are expecting an increase in the attempted importation of the prohibited ingredients.
The prohibited items pose significant pest risks. Hawthorn apples and, especially, guavas are hosts to exotic fruit flies. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, fruit flies are among the most destructive pests of fruits and vegetables around the world.
“It is an important part of the CBP mission to identify and stop pests and diseases at the border before they spread elsewhere, so CBP officers and agriculture specialists will be on the lookout for these items,” said Pete Flores, the Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Travelers can avoid delays and penalties by remembering that these items are prohibited and by declaring all items that they are bringing into the United States.”
–Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
