Valley Briefs:Border Patrol intercepts kettlebell-shaped meth packages

CALEXICO
Man dies of COVID-19
An unidentified male patient with COVID-19 died Wednesday night, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
First responders arrived to the man’s home on Calexico Street and pronounced him deceased at about 8 p.m.
Border Patrol intercepts kettlebell-shaped meth packages
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station seized kettlebell shaped packages filled with methamphetamine on Wednesday, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The incident occurred approximately 11:35 p.m. when a remote video surveillance operator notified agents of kettlebell packages being thrown over the international border fence from Mexico into the United States.
An agent responded and located five abandoned kettlebell packages near the fence and south of First Street.
The agent seized and transported the kettlebell packages back to the Calexico Border Patrol station for further processing.
At the station, the kettlebell packages tested positive for meth, with a combined weight of 10.3 pounds and an estimated street value of $19,570.
The narcotic packages were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the news release stated.
Man reports co-worker for battery
A battery incident reportedly occurred Wednesday morning at an undisclosed business on Weed Road, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The male victim notified ICSO shortly after the incident occurred. The victim claimed a male co-worker hit him with a wrench about 8:30 a.m.
The victim went to hospital, and then went to his attorney’s office in El Centro. A deputy met with the victim at the attorney’s office.
EL CENTRO
Vehicle reported stolen
A silver, four-door Chevrolet Silverado 1500 reportedly was stolen from the driveway of an undisclosed residence in El Centro sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, El Centro Police Department announced.
The Silverado has an aluminum lumber rack and an aluminum tool box on its bed. The owner notified ECPD of the incident about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The owner suspected his son, who resides with him, took the vehicle without permission.
Window at library broken
Someone broke a window to the El Centro Public Library, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
A library staff member notified ECPD after arriving to work Wednesday morning and seeing the broken window. The staff member estimated the damage at $2,000.
Company vehicle reported stolen
A company truck was reported stolen from Ben Abatti Farms on East McCabe Road, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The business notified ICSO of the incident about 5 a.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after. No further information was immediately available.
Sheds at park burglarized
Two city-owned sheds at Bucklin Park were broken into, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A city employee notified ECPD of the incident on Wednesday morning. The sheds were located on the west side of the park. The sheds were forced open, and it was unknown if anything from them was taken.
The burglar, who was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage shorts and sandals, left behind bolt cutters.
Items stolen from Aquatic Center
A thief on Wednesday afternoon entered the Aquatic Center on Park Avenue and stole two items, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. The thief jumped the Center’s fence and stole one blue Kiefer starting block cover, valued at $100, and a silver shepherd’s hook, valued at $200, that he damaged as he was attempting to steal it.
The thief then jumped the fence onto Adams Avenue with the property and fled the scene.
ECPD officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male adult with short hair wearing a white shirt and camouflage shorts.
ECPD catches wallet thief
El Centro police officers were able to catch a suspected thief just minutes after he allegedly stole a woman’s wallet Thursday morning, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
Officers found Francisco Romo, 40, in the 1400 block of Main Street. They subsequently discovered he was previously wanted on a felony burglary warrant.
The victim was at Church’s Chicken on North Imperial Avenue when a man, later identified as Romo, allegedly approached her and stole her wallet.
The victim notified ECPD at 12:50 a.m. just after the incident occurred. The victim reported the suspect had fled southbound on Imperial, and that he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.
ECPD apprehended Romo for the crime by 12:53 a.m. He was subsequently booked into county jail for the burglary warrant.
Dumpster fire extinguished
El Centro firefighters extinguished a trash fire Wednesday morning in a dumpster located in the rear of Pep Boys.
A reporting party notified 911 after seeing smoke coming from the rear of Pep Boys. No property was damaged.
A possible suspect for starting the fire was identified, although El Centro police officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
BRAWLEY
Vehicle parade to honor farm workers
A vehicle parade to honor farm workers is scheduled for Saturday morning and will travel from Brawley to Westmorland to Calipatria before it winds its way back here.
The event is being organized by Carlos Benavides, a longtime farm worker, who said he wanted to honor the essential workers who labor in the Northend.
The parade will start at 7 a.m. at North Eastern Avenue and Main Street, and participants are asked to arrive between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
The vehicle parade will travel west from Brawley to Westmorland then to Calipatria, making stops to honor farm workers along the way.
Benavides said he chose Saturday, June 6, for the event because it is the date when 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy died, after being shot the night before during a campaign event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Benavides was present that night at the hotel with a youth group, he said.
For more information about the vehicle parade, contact Benavides at (760) 351-6033.
EL CENTRO
Westbound I-8 Sunbeam Rest Area closed today
Crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 Sunbeam Safety Roadside Rest Area Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for scheduled pavement maintenance, according to Caltrans.
Crews will return to close the rest area June 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to restripe the pavement.
Signs will be posted in advance of the closures to alert motorists.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
