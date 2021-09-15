LOS ANGELES
Feds sentence meth distributor
A Mexican national was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute nearly 120 pounds of methamphetamine that had been dropped in the desert by an airplane that had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.
Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno, 34, a one-time resident of Mecca, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer. Iturriaga-Centeno pleaded guilty on April 30 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
In December 2019, Iturriaga-Centeno and his co-conspirators drove off-road utility vehicles into the desert near North Shore, a Riverside County community located near the Salton Sea. There, they waited for an ultralight airplane, which had crossed the United States-Mexico border, to drop packages of methamphetamine, which were attached to a parachute.
The methamphetamine had GPS tracking devices attached to it and Iturriaga-Centeno and the co-conspirators used a cell phone to locate the GPS trackers and retrieve the package of methamphetamine. The packages contained 116.4 pounds (52.8 kilograms) of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Border Patrol and the Air and Marine Operations Center in Riverside tracked the ultralight airplane as it crossed the international border near Calexico, according to court documents. After radar surveillance indicated that the aircraft descended and then headed back to Mexico, a California Highway Patrol aircraft saw two vehicles. The two vehicles left the area and were intercepted by a marked Border Patrol vehicle. A Polaris off-road vehicle occupied by Iturriaga-Centeno and his brother, Leonardo Iturriago-Centeno, 30, stopped, but a Can-Am vehicle with two other men sped away. The Can-Am vehicle was driven into the Coachella Canal, and the Border Patrol rescued Victor Efren Bugarin-Perez, 30, of Mecca, and Juan Favela-Paredez, 26, a Mexican national, when they were unable to exit the canal.
Favela-Paredez and Leonardo Iturriaga-Centeno – each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Fischer sentenced both defendants to 57 months in federal prison. Bugarin-Perez, the case’s lead defendant, fled after being freed on bond in this case.
OCOTILLO
Agents rescue six near Plaster City
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued six undocumented migrants near Plaster City early Tuesday morning.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, the incident happened about 4:10 a.m., when El Centro Station learned of a distress call received by the California Highway Patrol regarding a group of migrants in distress. CHP provided the contact information of someone within the group, the last known GPS coordinates and a brief description given by the lost individuals of their surroundings.
Agents working in the field responded to the area and began a search. An hour later, about 5:10 a.m., agents located the group of six adult male Mexican nationals some 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, near Plaster City.
Agents conducted welfare checks and transported them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.